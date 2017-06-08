Despite being released in this modern information-hungry era when it's practically impossible to keep details about movies under wraps, Spider-Man: Homecoming has managed just that, with several characters shrouded in a thick veil of mystery. One of those characters is being portrayed by Angourie Rice of The Nice Guys.

Fans have spent time trying to figure out the actress's role in the film; the most common guess so far has been #GwenStacy. That theory came from a glimpse we got of Rice in the trailer, in which she looked remarkably similar to our girl Gwen. But again, there has been very little concrete information about her, so this has just been hypothesis and conjecture.

Thankfully, it's time to stop with the speculation. We finally know who Rice is playing, and it's a comic book character most of us probably never saw coming.

Betty Brant Is Officially In The MCU

A Tumblr user by the name of SpiderHolland got their hands on #Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming: The Junior Novel. While describing the content of the book, she revealed that Rice will be playing Betty Brant, best friend of Peter's love interest Liz Allan (played by Laura Harrier):

Also, it is confirmed that Angourie Rice is Betty Brant. She’s best friends with Liz Allan.

That's right, Betty Brant is officially part of the #MCU. So who is Betty Brant, you might ask? The character was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Issue 4 all the way back in 1963, and is best known as J. Jonah Jameson's trusty secretary at the Daily Bugle. And when it comes to #PeterParker? Well, their relationship could only be described as a breathtaking roller coaster.

Betty becomes Peter's first girlfriend; they met for the first time while both working at the newspaper where Peter was a freelance photographer. Ever since then, they've been best friends, boyfriend and girlfriend, enemies, and then besties again.

The age switch that Marvel has made with the character is very curious. In the comics, Brant is older than Peter, but going by Rice's age, her character will be around his age this time around.

Keep in mind, this won't be the character's first big-screen portrayal. Elizabeth Banks played her in Sam Raimi's #SpiderMan trilogy. Now that Betty is in the MCU, however, I'm excited to see where her character is taken. She may not be a superhero, but she's a compelling character and her relationship with our beloved wall crawler is truly special. Rice is a talent who could nail the role.

It's worth noting that Betty Brant marks the second time Marvel Studios has placed one of Spidey's Daily Bugle co-workers in high school with him, the first being Ned Leeds. So does this mean that Betty could end up working for J.J.J. at some point in the near future?

As a starting point, we'll get to see the actress as Betty Brant for the first time when Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7.

