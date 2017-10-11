Calling all B-horror fans; #DeadAnt is finally here and it is quite possibly the zaniest #horror film since the Earth survived Attack of the Killer Tomatos. Making its world premiere at ScreamFest on September 10, director Ron Carlson's wildly hilarious desert disaster is loaded with hair metal, uncontrollable laughter and one hell of a lineup.

Starring Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Jake Busey (Starship Troopers), Rhys Coiro (Entourage) and Tom Arnold (Sons of Anarchy), Dead Ant is one of this year's toughest and undeniably funniest contenders at Screamfest.

Always a sucker for "stoner style" humor and a good ol' creature features, there are some sub-genres I just can't seem to turn my back on and this little hybrid is no different. Given the amount of laughs this film contains, it's no surprise that this B-movie gold is quickly becoming one of my latest favorites.

Befittingly enough as Dead Ant is, I dove even further into the hilarity and inspiration behind Carlson's latest title with starring comedy icon Tom Arnold to find out what makes this film really tick. Check out our interview below.

Comedian Tom Arnold Discusses The Hilarity Of Dead Ant:

It certainly sounds like Tom and the rest of the Dead Ant team had a great time shooting this hilarious stoner comedy. If you're keen to get tickets for the festival, they're currently available through the official Screamfest site. However, if you find yourself unable to attend but still want all the inside action and news in real time, be sure to follow Screamfest on Twitter, who will be using their official hashtag, #ScreamFestLA.

Which horror film are you most looking forward to at ScreamFest 2017? Let us know with a comment!