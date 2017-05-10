(WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you haven't seen it yet what are you waiting for?)

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 just opened to a galactic $145 million at the domestic box office last weekend, and now's the perfect time to discuss the future of our favorite group of a-holes. All around the globe, fans have been raving about the film's fantastic character work, spectacle and the film's overall, unapologetic uniqueness. One of its biggest strengths, like most entries in the #MCU, was its lovable protagonists. Each and every one of our heroes are fleshed out and expanded on a deeper emotional level, exploring their various backstories and motivations. Among those who saw the most development was Michael Rooker's Yondu Udonta, who was arguably the biggest highlight in the film itself.

Yondu's arc in the first two installments of the franchise is one of redemption. With subtle hints connecting to its sequel, Yondu is just your plain, badass Ravager in the original #GuardiansoftheGalaxy. Yet, it slowly becomes clear that the Kree captain has always had a soft spot for Peter Quill, and by the end of Vol. 2, Quill realizes that Ego may have been his father, but Yondu has always been, and will be his "daddy." This emotional gut punch showed that the heroes we are attached to can die, making the MCU both more realistic and vulnerable. But is Guardians Vol. 2 really the last we'll see from Yondu?

Is Yondu Returning For Avengers: Infinity War?

A few months ago Michael Rooker posted multiple times on social media about his time in Atlanta. Breaking down these posts one by one creates enough suspicion to think that the Kree will be among the characters appearing in the intergalactic superhero extravaganza.

Back in February the actor posted a photo of himself going out for some coffee while sporting an #InfinityWar cast/crew hat. Clearly the actor was in Atlanta, but the question remained: Was he visiting the set or was he actually there to reprise his role as the Guardian? A post that followed shortly after raised the suspicion even further. Rooker posted a selfie with the makeup crew, once again rocking the hat, this time with some tape on. The fact that he had to cover the logo — and that he was in a makeup trailer — shows that he was probably not supposed to let it slip.

During the trip he also posted a picture of himself in makeup but there was no indication if it was from previous filming.

Rooker Has Not Outright Denied His Appearance In Infinity War

#AvengersInfinityWar will undeniably be a huge undertaking, one that will bring everything that has come before it into the fold. Interestingly, during the Guardians Vol. 2 press tour, Rooker played coy when asked about reprising his role as the former Ravager. I know what you're thinking: Yes, Yondu is dead, but that doesn't mean he can reappear in a flashback sequence setting up Thanos as a threat. It is also still possible that Rooker was only returning to Atlanta to participate in reshoots for Guardians. Unlike Adam Warlock's outright exclusion from Infinity War, the actor has refused to confirm or deny anything regarding the subject. Sometimes in cases like these, saying nothing about it may lean towards a possible appearance in the film.

Spreaking about the Avengers sequel to Screencrush, Rooker had this to say:

"All right, last question. I’ve seen on your Instagram account you sort of teasing; hanging around in Atlanta, wearing 'Avengers Infinity War' hats and so on. Will we see Yondu again?" "What do you mean teasing?" "Well, you’re wearing hats with names on them. You’re covering the logo, but not very well." "I know. It’s fun stuff, isn’t it? I don’t know if that’s true or real life, you know? I love hats and every now and then someone will come up to me and put a piece of tape over me. That’s all I can say." "Okay, so the answer is 'I love hats'?" "I love hats."

"I love hats" is definitely a great way to dodge a question, but whether it is a good idea for him to reappear in Infinity War is a debate for another day, especially since it seems like the character has already had a perfect ending.

How do you think Yondu can return?