Avengers: Infinity War already has a cast list so full to bursting that every time they announce the involvement of another member of the #Marvel Cinematic Universe we wonder just how in the world they will fit so much into a commercial-length movie.

The Guardians return, the fractured #Avengers team have to figure out how to get along, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) pops up and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) swings back into action after this year's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

But, if a recent reveal tells us anything, it's that someone very unexpected might also be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, though probably not as a character on the superhero roster. And his presence may have hinted at an exciting Easter Egg reveal more than a year before the movie is set for release.

Khaled Mohamed Khaled — better known by his stage name DJ Khaled — is a record producer, radio personality, DJ, record label exec and social media aficionado. Gaining a major online following for the weird content he posts on his Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, he's been the center of many a viral hit and bizarre meme, usually based off one of his many strange catchphrases.

Speaking of social media, the past 24 hours has seen #DJKhaled teasing his involvement on set at a "top secret" movie, sharing little video snapshots from behind the scenes of the secret project via #Snapchat.

All well and good, nothing like creating a hype train, right? Well, this hype train happens to include a meeting between DJ Khaled and not only Tom Holland — the young actor putting on the #SpiderMan pants for the MCU — but also the man, the myth, the legend, Stan Lee.

[Credit: DJ Khaled via Snapchat]

We know that this interaction between the three took place on the set of the secret movie, as Khaled is seen wearing the same clothes in which he had claimed to be filming his scenes.

And what do you get when you take #StanLee, Tom Holland, and a currently filming movie? All signs point to Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently more than a month into a production shoot that is expected to last until the end of the year.

[Credit: DJ Khaled via Snapchat]

Perhaps Khaled has something to do with Stan Lee's #cameo in Infinity War, as the two appear to be on set together? Lee's cameos have ranged from a librarian in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man, to a Fed-Ex delivery driver in Captain America: Civil War, and he's got disc-jockey experience himself, appearing as a strip-club DJ in 20th Century Fox's Deadpool.

Another possibility is that this could be an extremely last minute reshoot for something Spider-Man: Homecoming related, perhaps a cameo role that Khaled plays in the upcoming movie. Or perhaps, inexplicably, this weird tease is not Marvel related at all, and there's a secret upcoming project that just happens to feature Khaled, Lee and Holland. Or perhaps this is all some kind of fever dream, the latter seems the more viable option right now.

What do you think DJ Khaled was getting up to with Stan Lee and Tom Holland? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and go behind the scenes of Avengers: Infinity War in the video below!