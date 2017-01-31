Now, with #StanLee's #Marvel movie cameos having long since become entirely expected, it'd be easy to treat his each and every appearance as a gently redundant exercise in referential nostalgia — a knowing nod that, because everyone is in on the joke, no longer has a whole lot of purpose. And, if you're so inclined, you absolutely can still treat his cameos that way. It's not an inaccurate interpretation, after all. It isn't, however, the only one.

For many, Lee's regular appearances are a symbol of something bigger than their constituent elements — a recognition of the past, and of the giants upon whose shoulders the modern-day #MCU has been built. Lee himself, then, becomes a figurehead for generations of legendary creators, many of whom lived and died with far less recognition than they deserved.

Plus, of course, they're neat to try and find, making it all the more intriguing that:

Stan Lee's Cameo In 'The Defenders' Has Already Been Revealed

Indeed, an intrepid Redditor has spotted an image of Stan-the-Man among some unofficial shots from the set of #TheDefenders, and — though it's far too licensed to post — you can see it for yourself right here.

The biggest reveal it holds? That it seems Lee will be making an appearance similar to those in past Netflix shows — on a wall, as a member of the police department. From the looks of it, though, he's been upgraded from the sneaky background images that you can see above and below, to a full-blown wall poster.

Which is nice.

What do you think, though? Is that the only Stan Lee cameo we'll see in The Defenders, or will the man himself make an appearance? Let us know below!

