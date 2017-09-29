One two, Sandman's coming for you. Watch out, Freddy Krueger, kids have a new reason to stay awake on Halloween. No. This isn't the Sandman from Marvel Comics, although the trailer does show this particular nightmarish monster exhibiting some of the same powers. Though, is that really a surprise considering the influence of executive producer #StanLee?

Lee's vision for comic books has always veered toward the horrific and strange — just look at some of his character origins, including radioactive spider bites and gamma-irradiated monsters. His flare for the unnerving differentiated Marvel comics from its competitors in the early days and seemed reminiscent of 1950s horror films like The Fly and The Incredible Shrinking Man. Stan is also no stranger to the genre having heavily influenced many #horror titles, including Tales To Astonish.

This SyFy feature stars Tobin Bell (Saw), Amanda Wyss (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Shae Smolik (The Hatred), Ricco Ross (Aliens) and is slated to premiere during the SyFy channel's prime time slot on October 14 at 9 p.m. Co-executive producers Barry Barnholtz (Leprechaun) and Jeffrey Schenck (Finders Keepers) lend decades of creature-feature development to the team. With so much influence from 1980s horror flicks, you might not be surprised to see the trailer take a hint or two from Netflix's Stranger Things series.

The story introduces an 8-year-old girl named Madison who is shipped off to her aunt's house after her father meets an untimely death. Aunt Claire soon learns Madison has extraordinary powers and can willingly (or perhaps inadvertently) manifest the presence of a supernatural creature called the Sandman. When Madison is confronted with conflict, all hell breaks loose.

Much like Stranger Things, the plot is ripe with a secretive, cloak-and-dagger government agency led by a mysterious man named Valentine. This movie has all the makings of a modern supernatural fright-fest laced with the classic elements we know and love from retro creature-features