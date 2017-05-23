When it comes to Marvel, even the great Stan Lee needs to watch his words! He's always loved meeting with the fans, but Stan the Man has a habit of letting his mouth run away with him. Over the weekend, at Wizard World Comic Con in Des Moines, Iowa, he came within a hair's breadth of giving away major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War!

According to GameZone, Lee revealed that "multiple characters" fans have been clamoring for will be introduced in Avengers: Infinity War. He's actually the second person to drop hints about new characters; Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, made a similar comment earlier this month:

"They’re really just adding so many characters in this. ‘Cuz they’re also starting to introduce other characters like they did in Captain America [Civil War]. They’ve brought in Spider-Man. But they’re going to start moving into different phases of Marvel. So they’re introducing other characters."

Given both Dave Bautista and Stan Lee's comments, it seems we're set to see some major new characters introduced in Infinity War. But who could it be? Well, Bautista kept quiet, but an excited Stan was asked if he could give any more details. That's when his personal assistant intervened, quietly cautioning Stan that he couldn't discuss this in any depth. After taking the hint, Stan told us only that the new additions will please fans.

Which Characters Could Be Introduced In Avengers: Infinity War?

The safe money is on Brie Larson's #CaptainMarvel making her #MCU debut. Although 2019's Captain Marvel has been described as an origin story, the character of Carol Danvers was an important one before she ever acquired super-powers, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a non-superhuman Carol Danvers playing a key role.

And yet, that hardly qualifies as a secret. Brie Larson was even named on the official casting call, making her a dead cert for the film. So why the secrecy? The only possible reason is that #Marvel has a few more surprises up its sleeve. It's worth noting that we still have three untitled Marvel movies due for release in 2020, in May, July, and November. We can safely assume that one of these will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and another seems likely to be the Doctor Strange sequel, but what about the third one? Is it possible that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will launch some whole new franchises?

Whatever the truth may be, Marvel is clearly trying to keep something under wraps. Some fans are speculating that Marvel's made a deal with Fox for the Fantastic Four; that seems unlikely, though, as Kevin Feige has repeatedly ruled that out. Another possible character we can rule out? Adam Warlock. Although he played a key role in the Infinity Gauntlet comics, it's pretty clear that the character will only appear in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Right now, the truth is that we have nothing to go on. We can rule out a couple of popular possibilities, but Stan the Man's assistant clearly got to him before he could reveal too much. Who knows, though? Maybe next time the assistant will be a little further away...

Who do you think will be introduced in Avengers: Infinity War? Let me know in the comments!

One certainty. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

(Source: Gamezone)