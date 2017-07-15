Robert Downey Jr. has pleased millions of fans around the world by tweeting a photo from the set of Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. In his latest Instagram post, Downey shows us a cool picture of Stan "The Man" Lee paying a visit to the Marvel set. The photo featured directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Benedict Cumberbatch as a wounded-looking Doctor Strange and Tom Holland, who was suited up in a motion capture outfit that suggests he is "wearing" a digital version of his Spider-Man's costume to be digitally added later.

Much like his on-screen character, Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. seems to be greatly enjoying himself, its funny to see how awed Joe and Anthony Russo look at seeing Stan Lee on set. It is also funny to see how Lee appears to be totally ignoring Downey Jr. and has his gaze fixed on Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Its worth noting that this picture seems to confirm that Spider-Man, Iron Man and Strange all will appear in a scene together, and one that will be rendered in CGI due to the use of a green screen. It is good to see that Stan Lee still has a presence at #Marvel and that Disney respects the author of the Marvel Universe (at least a large portion of it) enough to keep him involved.

Check out the photo of the set visit below:

What has been your favorite Stan Lee cameo in the MCU thus far?