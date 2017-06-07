Forget Robert Downey. Jr, Samuel L. Jackson, or Chris Evans, there is a certain man in Hollywood who has the most impressive #superhero movie resumé out there. We are of course talking about #StanLee, the undisputed father of the #comicbook and king of the cameo.

The seemingly ageless 94-year-old has cameoed in some 28 superhero films, first in the TV movie The Trial of the Incredible Hulk and then in theaters, starting as a hot dog vendor back in 2000's X-Men and most recently auditioning as one of The Watchers in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2. With Lee appearing twice in GoTG, and confirming all his cameos are connected, now seems like the perfect time to expand his role in the #MCU.

I'm So Lone-Lee

Lee himself seems eager to do more than just point at the sky in amazement or be locked in The Collector's cabinet. Speaking to CinemaBlend, Lee admitted that his favorite scene to shoot was in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which has inadvertently given him big aspirations for his acting future in the cinematic series:

“The thing I loved about that cameo is, if you think about it, that is the only cameo I’ve done that had two scenes. It was more than a cameo,” Lee said. “It was almost like a role in the movie! So now I’m shooting for cameos that have three scenes, four scenes. Eventually I hope to be the co-star.”

If you remember back to Age of Ultron, Lee played a WWII veteran who got a little tipsy on Asgardian booze. Lee reprised his role later in the film and was drunkenly carried out of an Avengers party shouting his signature catchphrase, "Excelsior." As well as being one of his more memorable stints, it was also his first "recurring" role in a movie and opened the door to the possibility of more Stan Lee - well, when is there ever enough?

So far we know that he has filmed a cameo in at least one more cameo for Spider-Man: Homecoming and he is expected to appear in Thor: Ragnarok. Elsewhere, there is no news on whether Stan the Man will join the bolstered ranks of #InfinityWar, but with it being heralded as the biggest superhero film of all time, there's got to be room for the creator of Marvel's marvellous bunch.

As for the possibility of more than just a cameo, who wouldn't love to see Lee headline his own feature in Phase 4? While Stan may be a little old to be the next man to take over after Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, I'm sure #KevinFeige can find him a place somewhere in the MCU.

Check out our video of Stan Lee's cameos and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: CinemaBlend)