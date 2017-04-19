You know that when #StanLee has your back, everything will be OK, and the #MCU is no exception. As the undisputed grandfather of the #superhero genre, Lee has helped create the greats from Spider-Man to the X-Men. Everyone has their favorite hero on the upcoming #Marvel slate and it appears that Stan Lee is no different to the rest of us.

As we reach fever-pitch hype for the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, it looks like Lee is focusing his fandom elsewhere, in particular Ryan Coogler's #BlackPanther.

Ready To Pounce

Forget guarding the galaxy or swinging a giant hammer in Hulk's direction, Stan Lee is most excited to take us to Wakanda. With the #ChadwickBoseman-led feature having just wrapped filming, Black Panther is already being called the 007 of the MCU. Boasting a cast of Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther is set to be equal parts progressive and phenomenal. While a trailer is yet to emerge, first reports of the footage are that it offers a new spin on the superhero formula.

Speaking to Nerd Reactor at the grand opening of Excelsior Collectibles in Brea, California, Lee revealed what makes Black Panther so exciting to him:

“Black Panther. It’s our first black superhero. And boy I think he’s going to be a big hit. At least I hope so. I’ve got my fingers crossed...This guy, he’s a scientific genius. Nobody knows the story about the whole Black Panther. And I’m not going to tell it all. You’re going to have to go see the movie!”

On The Way To Wakanda

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Disney]

Co-created by Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966, T'Challa broke the mould as the first black superhero in mainstream comics and brings a lot of history with his first live-action feature film. Originally announced in 1992 with Wesley Snipes in the titular role, some form of Black Panther film has been around for 25 years. Lee was reportedly unhappy with the scripts and the project was cancelled as late as 1996, struggling to get back off the ground ever since.

However, the MCU brought along its huge slate and pencilled Black Panther's solo in for next February. Boseman's appearance in last year's Captain America: Civil War seamlessly slipped in among the likes of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as a popular member of the cast, and alongside Tom Holland, was a solid addition to the team. Some eight years after the MCU kicked off with Iron Man, it is hard to picture that it took Kevin Feige so long to bring Black Panther into this world.

As for Lee's unconventional choice, you can see why Lee went off the beaten track with his choice. As the creator of so many characters, it is only right to root for his lesser-known creation. We also know that Lee will have his usual cameo in the film, which Feige is already calling his best ever, but who knows what it could be — possibly a pilot on Wakanda Air?

Squeezing in between Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther promises to be a refreshing vacation from central action around the Avengers Tower in New York. Just like Stan Lee, we can't wait to explore the lush greenery and varied villains of Wakanda. Let's just hope that the film can live up to its own hype!

Check out Black Panther in the Civil War post-credit scene and don't forget our poll below!

