When you're a huge movie star, you can get away with bending the rules here and there. It certainly seems as though our favorite Star-Lord Chris Pratt is finally settling into life as Hollywood's golden boy, revealing some of his more 'diva-like' behaviors in the most recent issue of Cigar Aficionado.

Looking dapper AF with #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2 director James Gunn, Pratt opens up about why he won't take photos with fans, and what it's like to rub shoulders with Hollywood legends like Jim Carrey and Barbara Streisand. He also opened up about his penchant for the occasional cigar on-set — a cheeky little habit which got him into trouble while filming on location in England.

Commenting on Brits' endless politeness in the face of his rule-breaking, Pratt said:

"The Brits are so polite. There I am, smoking these little cigars on the set and it is, in fact, illegal, but they were so reluctant to finally say, ‘I’m very sorry, but I’m afraid it’s against the law.’ And I said, ‘No, no, that’s cool — just tell me when the cops come.’ "

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

This little reveal hardly tarnishes his golden boy image — even though smoking inside is indeed illegal in the UK — but #ChrisPratt reveals that he is a pretty all-round professional dude, so he is owed his one "diva thing":

“Hey, I show up on time, I know my stuff. It’s like, my one diva thing.”

Well if that's the only cheeky thing Chris does on-set — aside from blogging his snacking habits and generally being hilarious with his co-stars — then I'm sure we can all turn a blind eye and let him know if the cops show up!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5, 2017.

What would be your one 'diva thing' if you achieved Chris Pratt levels of superstardom? Let us know in the comments!