Just when you thought you'd spotted all the Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Homecoming, along comes another hilarious one that ties the film to a whole different franchise. Yes, Marvel maniacs, there is indeed a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to Star Trek!

The scene in question is early on in the film, when your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man relaxes eating a hot dog. In the background, you can see a homeless man with a boom box on his shoulder. He's credited as 'Punk on Street,' and is played by Kirk Thatcher.

It's not the first time that Thatcher's played a punk. Back in 1987, he was an associated producer on Star Trek: The Voyage Home, and ended up receiving a cameo role in the film as 'Punk on Bus.' It was a hilarious scene, with Spock forced to take out a raucous punk who refused to turn down his boom box.

So... is this just a coincidence, or is it an actual Easter Egg? Well, according to Thatcher himself...

YEPPERS! I am now an Easter egg!! https://t.co/o3MG6U2Goi — Kirk R Thatcher (@KirkThatcher) July 7, 2017

Does This Mean That The Future Of The MCU Is In The Final Frontier?

If this is the same punk, does it mean that Star Trek could now be the future of the MCU? Sadly not; according to Star Trek chronology, we'd already have seen the Eugenics Wars and the rise (and fall) of Khan Noonien Singh. The #MCU largely follows our own timeline, so we can safely assume that the Eugenics Wars never happened.

That said, over in the comics, Star Trek's crossed over with other franchises many times. Captains Kirk and Picard have allied with everyone from the Doctor (of Doctor Who fame) to the Green Lanterns! Back in the 1990s, we saw three Star Trek / X-Men crossovers, two in comic books and one as a novel, Planet X. In a hilarious bit of foreshadowing, one of the sub-plots in Planet X was how visibly similar Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard was to Charles Xavier!

Spider-Man: Homecoming is truly the gift that keeps on giving. It's an absolute treasure-trove of Easter Eggs, and, in this case, included a nice reference to a classic #StarTrek movie. Consider me impressed!

