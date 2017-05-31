Star Wars is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. The galaxy far, far away universe has inspired millions of people around the world in fascinating ways for 40 years. There's a real-life Jedi religion, there are babies named Kylo, Leia and even #DarthVader, the list goes on.

If you want proof of its universal appeal, there's nothing better than the following video. To celebrate the beloved sci-fi franchise's 40th anniversary, on May 25, 2017 the LA-based company, Cinefamily, held a special screening of Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars, a film comprised of 95 minutes of rare #StarWars footage captured in the span of four decades. Now the company has finally released it online.

Get Ready For A Whole Lot Of Star Wars Shenanigans

The film is a mashup of everything and anything related to Star Wars — from insightful interviews with the cast, to weird dances and raps. Check it out for yourself:

The various clips featured the film are a mix of interesting, funny and completely bizarre. Among many head-scratching scenarios, we see C3-PO rapping, Kermit the Frog as #Yoda, and even #MarkHamill discussing Chewbacca's impressive brain power.

What stood out for me was a scene featuring #AlecGuinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi going all out while fighting Darth Vader. Their fight scene in #ANewHope has been criticized for its slow and sloppy pace, but the bit of footage in the film shows what could been a very intense battle sequence.

Alec Guinness fighting Darth Vader [Credit: Lucasfilm]

If you're curious to know who was in charge of the project, Cinefamily's creative director, Hadrian Belove, explained the mission behind the entertainment company: Find a way to help audiences digest media content in fun and fresh ways:

“The Cinefamily was founded by a real serious group of media collectors, and we’re always trying to find ways to harness and digest these materials in creative and fun ways. We’ve done a lot of mix tapes on subjects we would do a ‘deep dive’ into: cults, Bigfoot, Christploitation, video games, David Bowie, cats, and so on.”

It goes without saying then that for the Star Wars 40th anniversary, the company would have to celebrate the franchise in its own peculiar way:

"With the 40th anniversary coming up, we wanted to give Star Wars the loving Cinefamily treatment and had a feeling it would be a great show. When you see such wild and esoteric footage that’s based around such familiar, common imagery it’s extra surreal and strange. What is more universal and global than the imagery of Star Wars? More people probably recognize Darth Vader than Jesus Christ. And there’s something about Chewbacca speaking English and drunk Ewoks that really makes us laugh."

So there you have it. That was Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars. It's fascinating to see the kind of impact the franchise has had on our lives, which is evident not only by the clips in the movie, but by the movie itself. Fans take the time to pay tribute and honor the galaxy far, far away because of how much it means to them, and it's rare to find a franchise that can make that kind of emotional click with its audience.

If you want some official Star Wars goodness, don't forget to check out the next chapter in the saga, #TheLastJedi, once it hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

What did you think of the Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars special? What was the weirdest moment from the video? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: io9)