After months of waiting, the Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, the trailer has finally dropped and it's sporting some impressive Easter eggs — just in time for actual Easter. And one of the best Easter eggs had to be hearing old Jedi masters whispering along with Luke's voiceover. Just like they did in The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm have taken lines from the original #StarWars movies and edited them into the new footage, drawing the movies together. Check out the trailer again, and see if you can hear Obi Wan and Yoda whispering to Rey.

The whispers intersperse Luke's narration; just before the shot of Kylo Ren, Obi Wan can be heard saying "seduced by the dark side", while Yoda says "surrounds us, binds us" over the shot of the old books. Both quotes fit perfectly with the shots, setting the tone of each tiny section of the trailer. But is there more to them than just neat voiceovers?

Appearing As Force Ghosts

There have been many, many rumors accompanying the production of #StarWars8, giving us plenty to talk about in the two years between this movie and The Force Awakens. Just a few months ago, one such rumor suggested that Yoda would appear in The Last Jedi, as a Force Ghost who helped Rey with her training.

Yoda trains Luke in 'Empire'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This was backed up by reports in early 2016 that Frank Oz had traveled to Ireland to film scenes with Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill on Skellig Michael Island — the Ahch-To set. There were also rumblings about Obi Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker also appearing as Force ghosts in The Last Jedi, with Hayden Christensen reportedly traveling to Ireland as well.

With Obi Wan and Yoda joining Luke in the voiceover for the new Star Wars Episode VIII trailer, we have to wonder whether this is a hint about the Jedi masters appearing as Force ghosts in the movie — or if this is just a way to tie the films together, pointing out narrative symmetry between the original trilogy, and the sequel trilogy.

Obi Wan faces Darth Vader in 'A New Hope'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

And it's also worth pointing out that Obi Wan and Yoda weren't alone in their narration. Leia can also be heard just before the shot of her older self appears onscreen — the trailer editors used the "help me, Obi Wan Kenobi" line from A New Hope. Of course, General Leia will appear in The Last Jedi, so it's uncertain as to whether Obi Wan and Yoda's vocal inclusion in the trailer is really a hint that they'll appear as Force ghosts.

And yet, Obi Wan's voice could be heard at the end of Rey's vision in The Force Awakens — editors used a composite of Alec Guiness and Ewan McGregor's voices to create the line "Rey, these are your first steps" — which could mean that somewhere, somehow, Obi Wan Kenobi is watching over Rey's journey. Considering all the Force mysticism that is reportedly involved in the plot of The Last Jedi, I'd say there's a strong chance that we'll see some ghostly figures in this movie. But we'll just have to wait until December to find out!