We know precious little about Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, but months ahead of the film's release Vanity Fair has just dropped the mother lode — this month's cover spread is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the wonderful world of #StarWars. Contained within Vanity Fair's pages is a wealth of hints about #TheForceAwakens sequel, and Rian Johnson was eager to talk about the focal point of The Last Jedi: Luke Skywalker's relationship with Rey.

And by that, we mean his working relationship with her, how the grizzled Jedi Master will respond to Rey's pleas to train her, and how the movie develops from there. What Rian Johnson does not reveal — of course — is anything to do with Rey's parentage, and whether her last name begins with "S."

After The Force Awakens built up the legend of Luke Skywalker, The Last Jedi will bring audiences face to face with the hero we love — and we might be shocked with how he's changed. The prospect of developing Luke's character was something director Rian Johnson relished, and he explained that this was one of the main reasons he accepted the job of directing #TheLastJedi — well that, and it's Star Wars. When Lucasfilm comes a-knocking, you don't say no.

But The Last Jedi isn't just What Luke Did Next. Just like The Force Awakens, Rey is still the hero, and the sequel be driven by her desire to learn the ways of the Force. In fact, Vanity Fair describes the sequel movies as "the Rey-centered trilogy", again stressing that Rey has taken up a role similar to Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy.

And yet, Johnson decries any direct comparisons between Rey and Luke's relationship in The Last Jedi, and how Yoda trained Luke in The Empire Strikes Back.

"There’s a training element to it, but it’s not exactly what you would expect."

While we might be picking apart Vanity Fair's summer issue for all the hints about The Last Jedi that we can find, details of Rey's past — and Snoke's secret identity — remain stubbornly shrouded in secret.

Johnson was, however, willing to speak about the nature of Hamill's performance which:

"shows a very different side of the Luke character."

So, just in case any of us were in any doubt, the Vanity Fair issue confirms that yes, The Last Jedi is still firmly about Rey, but that the sequel movie will definitely expand on Luke's character. From what we've heard, it seems that the old golden boy's bright-eyed outlook has got significantly tarnished in the years between the original trilogy and The Last Jedi — but we'll have to wait until December to find out exactly why Luke wants the Jedi to end.

(Source: Vanity Fair)