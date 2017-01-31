Despite having a grand total of maybe 5 minutes of screen time, and being little more than your standard cardboard-cut-out villain, Supreme Leader Snoke made quite an impression on fans in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. As the new grand architect of evil, Snoke is behind every action taken by Kylo Ren or the First Order, and as he brutally hunts down Luke Skywalker — or, as Snoke calls him, "the last Jedi" — we're left wondering just what Snoke is planning, and why he hates the Jedi so much.

Now that the title of #StarWars8 has been revealed, everyone's trying to guess who the eponymous "last Jedi" might be.

But one fan has come up with a theory that doesn't just answer this question, it also explains Snoke's mysterious backstory...

Snoke Is The Last Jedi

Over on Reddit, user AnakinKardashian has connected Snoke to both the origins of the Jedi and their inevitable end:

What if we are learning about early Jedi because we are going to find out how different the ancient Jedi order is? What if what we know as Jedi are not really Jedi after all? What if Snoke is the last Jedi, in its original form? It makes sense that we are learning about early Jedi. It makes sense that Kylo Ren has this ancient version of the weapon. It makes sense that Luke went to look for the original Jedi temple in order to learn about Snoke.

In this theory, Snoke is one of the very first Jedi, ancient, wizened, and bitter, seeking to finally destroy his own Order — making Snoke the alpha and omega of Jedi. Which is kinda neat.

Kylo Ren's crossguard lightsaber. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

As the Redditor points out, Kylo Ren's lightsaber is indeed based on an ancient and outdated design, so it's possible that Snoke taught him how to build it. As for Snoke's age, #TheForceAwakens implied that the Supreme Leader had a long lifespan.

We know Snoke is old, probably ancient, and he has some vendetta against the Jedi. Andy Serkis told Entertainment Weekly as much before #StarWars7 was even released.

"Obviously he has a huge agenda. He has suffered a lot of damage. As I said, there is a strange vulnerability to him, which belies his true agenda, I suppose."

In The Force Awakens novel, Snoke talks about watching the Empire rise and fall, implying that he has at least been alive for the duration of the #StarWars saga so far.

Snoke instructs Kylo Ren. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

So was he the first Jedi? It's entirely possible, and at this point this theory seems just as likely as any other. And after all those rumors about Star Wars Episode VIII exploring the origins of the Force, it could be that Snoke's past is the key to unlocking these secrets.

Or maybe he's just some big creepy dude.

