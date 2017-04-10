We're all going a bit bananas with the lack of a trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, but at least we have a steady stream of rumors because apparently this production is leakier than a Star Destroyer that's just been rammed by a Hammerhead Corvette. And the latest leak is set to set the fan forums ablaze with plenty of theories and flame wars (kids still use forums, right?) because it looks like Supreme Leader Snoke is a totally new character after all.

The shadowy puppet master from #TheForceAwakens has divided fans since Star Wars Episode VII was first released, and with good reason — Snoke clearly has a grand plan, controlling the First Order and commanding Kylo Ren in the ways of the dark side of the Force.

This lead many fans to assume that Snoke is a character we've encountered before, in the old Expanded Universe (#StarWars books, comics, etc) if not the actual movies. The most popular theory is that he is Darth Plagueis — Palpatine's deceased master returned from the dead. Other theories revolve around Snoke being an old Sith Lord like Darth Bane, despite the fact that JJ Abrams has said several times that Snoke and Kylo Ren aren't Sith.

So if not an old Sith Lord, then who is Snoke? MakingStarWars has a new report on this, and the Supreme Leader's secret identity may have been revealed in a very strange way.

The Supreme Leader's New Clothes

That's right, it all comes down to costuming — and Snoke has a very decadent sense of style, according to the rumor mill churning website (which, in the past, has turned up many leaks that proved correct). Although in his first appearance Snoke was dressed in an imposing black robe, #StarWars8 will see him in a starkly different outfit.

Snoke commands Kylo Ren in 'The Force Awakens'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Snoke wears a gold silky robe with a very ornate pattern on it in The Last Jedi. In fact, I think you can pretty much see the robe on page 226 of 'The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens'. What is also interesting is his slippers are like “jester shoes” or “genie slippers.” They’re also gold because you have to match if you that far in with the gold robe. I think the robe and shoes are lined in red too so he’s stylin’. He has a very “blood and gold” vibe to him.

I... honestly don't quite know what to do with this. I never thought anyone would describe Snoke as "stylin'" and yet here we are. It sounds like the big gray guy took a leaf out of Tom and Donna's book and went ahead and treated himself in time for Christmas 2017. Here's a section of #TheLastJedi script that wasn't included in the leak but I totally expect to see upon the film's release...

SNOKE: Genie slippies, gold silk robe, red lining. I'm a shiny, silky, candy cane! KYLO REN: Treat. Yo. Self.

Snoke, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', 2017. [Credit: NBC]

Ok, joking time's done. In all seriousness, Snoke's new threads have interesting implications for the plot, in that the costume pretty much completely debunks any idea that Snoke is actually a resurrected Sith lord — because when's the last time you saw Darth Vader rock a gold cape? No lie, he'd look banging, but it's not really his aesthetic.

Money Is Power

This leak implies that Snoke is all about the decadent lifestyle, hearkening back to the luxurious grandiosity of the prequels and hinting that he is very, very rich. He's even sporting a massive rock on his finger — a ring with a giant crystal on top described like a "Ring Pop", which may well be a Kyber crystal (and not delicious, teeth cracking candy).

I don’t have a lot of details on his throne room but it is opulent. This guy cares about money. Back when he was a good looking young person, he was probably a playboy of sorts. Unlike the Sith, I think wealth means a lot to Supreme Leader Snoke based on his appearance. They based Snoke’s design on a marble aesthetic and I think his throne room has white marble and gold trim.

Queen Amidala's throne room in 'The Phantom Menace'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

So maybe Snoke is some kind of royalty? These new details make Snoke very difficult to place (and take seriously), especially as the newest canon #StarWars book — the Aftermath trilogy's conclusion Empire's End — seemed to hint that Snoke is a dark, powerful being from beyond the galaxy, who arrived in the known galaxy seeking a new apprentice. This makes me doubt the leaks, but it's possible that both are true; that Snoke is a darkly powerful being who also enjoys living in the lap of luxury.

Interestingly, this elaborate throne room seems to be located in Snoke's "Mega Destroyer", a starship far bigger than any other Star Destroyer we've seen before, which is already confirmed to appear in the film.

Snoke will be on his Mega Destroyer for a lot of the film from what I understand. I think his “palace” could be inside this ship once referred to as a “mobile command unit.” The Mega Destroyer itself is shaped like a flying wing. It just might be the biggest ship we’ve seen in Star Wars outside of a Death Star. You know how the classic Star Destroyer has three large engines? I think this one has at least ten and they’re double stacked.

Horten Ho 229 — Nazi inspiration for the modern Flying Wing. [Credit: BBC]

Snoke also has some powerful new guards to accompany him called "Praetorian Guards", who are clad in black and have weapons to rival the Knights of Ren — MakingStarWars even speculates that they may be more prominent in The Last Jedi than Kylo's Knights, but I really really doubt that's gonna happen.

Honestly, despite the fact that MakingStarWars has been right many times in the past, and they claim to have sources within the production, I'm calling bantha fodder on this one. Or at least, I'm hoping this isn't true because Snoke works really well as a shadowy, dark, disturbing figure, and not an overdressed fop. But who knows, maybe this will work. At least we'll find out in a few days when the Star Wars Episode VIII trailer finally drops at Celebration!

