Ever since The Force Awakens revived the Star Wars franchise, the last year and a half have been a frenetic guessing game, with fans eager to solve the saga's mysteries and predict what will happen in Episode VIII. And things are really heating up now that the first trailer has dropped. Teasing a darker movie than #TheForceAwakens, the new The Last Jedi trailer established several plot points while keeping most of the story shrouded in mystery. So while we know that Luke Skywalker will train Rey, we don't yet know exactly what he is training her for — considering he thinks the Jedi should "end." But now, thanks to a new rumor, Luke's purpose may have become clear.

Luke v Snoke, Rey v Kylo

This rumor was reported by MakingStarWars, a veritable holocron of #StarWars leaks — though in this case, it seems the information is more hearsay than anything else. But still, it sounds legit. Here's what editor-in-chief Jason Ward heard:

There is a rumor that near the end of the film, Luke is going for Snoke and Rey is going for Kylo. I asked the person that believes this to be true if they have an encounter in the film and they didn’t know for sure. It makes me wonder if we leave off the circumstances of the film with Luke going to embrace that he’s a Jedi again and he’s intent on bringing Snoke and the First Order down? If that’s the case, I wonder what makes him change from being the reluctant master to the Jedi he was supposed to be?

This is certainly an intriguing rumor, and it would make a lot of sense for the plot. A rematch between Rey and Kylo Ren is inevitable, though some fans suspected that Luke may be the one to battle his errant nephew in The Last Jedi. Many assumed that the fight with Snoke wouldn't occur until #StarWars9, but perhaps that would mirror the original trilogy a bit too much.

Of course, this rumor could also mean that the final scenes of The Last Jedi see Rey and Luke parting ways — one going after Snoke, while the other hunts down Kylo Ren. Without knowing the bulk of the plot before this happens, it's difficult to know how Rey and Luke even know where their foes are, let alone why they'd decide to charge off after them in one big rush, rather than coordinating with the Resistance. Or perhaps this is part of a joint attack, with Rey and Luke distracting Kylo Ren and Snoke while the Resistance target a First Order base.

MakingStarWars speculates that this rumor may mean that Luke has decided to embrace his Jedi destiny, but I'm not so sure. In order for the Jedi to end, he must first eliminate the dark siders that threaten the galaxy's safety — then there can be true balance. Perhaps Luke is hoping that Rey will survive this fight, and she can continue living in the ways of the Force after the war is over, but as something other than a Jedi.

Personally, I'm not sure whether to trust this rumor. The idea of Luke and Rey going after Snoke and Kylo Ren may seem cool, but it's the fact that this is supposed to take place at the end of the film that I have issues with. Does this mean that Luke and Rey just spend all their time on Ahch-To for the duration of The Last Jedi? And how does this tie into the rumors that Kylo Ren would attack them on the island?

But who knows, maybe we really will get a tag-team battle between our heroes and the saga's new villains. That would certainly be an exciting sequence — and if Luke goes after Snoke, all bets are off as to which one will survive the encounter.

(Source: MakingStarWars.) [Header image by Eli Hyder]