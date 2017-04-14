It seems like we've been waiting an age for the Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi trailer to drop, but thanks to Star Wars Celebration we've finally been blasted back to the galaxy far far away that we love so much. And in true #StarWars fashion, every minute of the trailer is crammed full of plot hints and Easter Eggs.

So without further ado, let's decode all this footage and work out which rumors were true — and which are just bantha fodder.

Rey Trains With Luke

Rey harnesses her Force powers. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

We all thought this would make up a lot of the trailer, and we were not disappointed. The snippets of #TheLastJedi footage are framed around Rey's Jedi training, as she harnesses the Force to levitate small rocks, hones her lightsaber skills, and stares moodily at the sea — classic lessons from the School Of Luke Skywalker.

And yet, as Daisy Ridley revealed during The Last Jedi panel, thanks to Rey's high expectations of Luke she may be disappointed with what he has planned...

General Leia Leads The Resistance

General Leia's back and more awesome than ever. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This is just a brief shot of General Leia Organa, but there are some interesting things to consider. Firstly, it looks Leia is on the bridge of a starship, rather than underground. This suggests that either the Resistance is moving bases from the one in The Force Awakens, or that Leia is leading the charge in a space battle (possible the same sequence we glimpsed later on in the trailer). However, Leia seems to be dressed in formal clothes, which might mean she's on her way to a political gathering — maybe to meet with surviving members of the New Republic?

Kylo Ren's Revenge

No more helmet for Kylo. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Kylo Ren's even angrier this time around. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Which again, suggests that he's decided to discard his helmet. The look of rage on his face also implies he's facing either Rey or Luke (or maybe Finn) and is eager to take his revenge.

Obi Wan's Voice

Interestingly, there are a few whispers to be heard interspersed with Luke's narration. Just before the shot of Kylo Ren's helmet, we can hear Obi Wan whisper "seduced by the dark side", which is a line taken from A New Hope. But before this there's another whisper over the shot of Leia, which sounds like a woman's voice saying "let me out". (Ahsoka Tano, is that you?!) But I could be wrong. Tell us in the comments if you heard something different!

Force Lore & Ancient Jedi Symbols

Rey's got plenty of reading material. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In one of the trailer's most intriguing moments, we caught a glimpse of a dusty bookshelf, filled with aging tomes. It seems that part of Rey's training is studying Force lore, which seems to be what Luke's voiceover is talking about. We can see one of the book's pages in the next shot, which looks to be some kind of compass with the ancient Jedi symbol at the center.

The importance of balance. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

At this point, Luke talks about the importance of balance — possibly the absence of the dark siders and Jedi, which could explain his game-changing final line — but what's strange is that the hand touching the book doesn't look like Rey's. The fingers are thicker and the hand is wearing a glove. Is this Luke's hand? Or does someone else interrupt Rey's training on Ahch-To?

Yoda Whispers Secrets

We hear another whisper over the shot of the bookshelf. This time it's Yoda, saying "beware, beware", which is probably taken from Luke's training in The Empire Strikes Back. He then says something else over the shot of the book's page, but again I can't quite make it out. (Seriously, please tell me in the comments if you could hear it!)

Finn Heals

Finn takes time to heal. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Finn has a large role in The Last Jedi, but unfortunately this was the only shot of him in the trailer. We know that his mission will take him to a new, exciting planet, and eventually back to the First Order — as was confirmed in the behind-the-scenes photos — but for now all we have is this shot of him, presumably healing in some kind of medical tank. Maybe it's that "bio-hexacrypt" John Boyega found so difficult to pronounce?

The Resistance Base Is Attacked

An intriguing new planet. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Another intriguing moment! My money's on this shot being a cfanet (apparently called Crait) that was shot in Bolivia. Apparently, this is where the Resistance establish a new base, so this could well be the First Order attacking — are they cracking the surface of the planet with those spikes? If the base is attacked, that would explain the shot of Poe's X-Wing exploding...

Poe's too late to jump in his X-Wing. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

As well as the Millennium Falcon swooping in to destroy Tie Fighters. It's likely this is all part of the same sequence.

Burning Wreckage

Luke watches the building burn. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This hints that Phasma was there when the building broke down... and yet, the floor underneath her is shiny and reflective, unlike the rocky fo the Jedi student massacre, as it seems to line up with the shot of Luke in Rey's vision from The Force Awakens. In both scenes, Luke is seated in front of a blazing fire, with R2-D2 on his right. Plus, he's wearing the same hooded cloak. However, the next shot of Captain Phasma casts doubt on this:

Captain Phasma is a stone cold badass. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This hints that Phasma was there when the building broke down... and yet, the floor underneath her is shiny and reflective, unlike the rocky foor from the scene with the burning building. She also seems to be walking through a metal doorway. Personally, I think this is a different sequence, which the trailer editors cut together with the burning building to make it looks like these two shots are part of the same scene, which keeps us all confused and speculating!

The First Order Strikes Back

It wouldn't be a Star Wars trailer without a space battle. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

And finally, we have what looks to be an epic space battle between the First Order and the Resistance. I'm betting that this takes place as the Resistance desperately try to evacuate their new base after an attack by the First Order. There are two reasons why I think this. Firstly, the rumors already told us so (right down to the First Order attacking with AT-ATs, that were pictured on the Bolivia set). And secondly, that would be repetitive as heck considering the sequence in Empire, and if #StarWars is anything, it's repetitive. However, I could be wrong — tell us in the comments when you think this space battle takes place!

Ok, so the battle isn't actually the final shot of the trailer but considering there will be parsecs full of articles about Luke's shocking final words, I'm gonna go ahead and leave them out of this breakdown. You know what they were, and you better believe we're gonna be talking about their implications for the next 8 months before The Last Jedi is released!

Tell us in the comments: Did you spot anything else in the trailer?