There are two types of #StarWars fans: those who love #BobaFett, and those who think the metal menace is one quip away from being Jar Jar Binks. Quite how one man with five lines became so popular is alongside "Who shot first?" as one of the biggest Star War mysteries out there.

We are still twiddling our thumbs while we wait for Kathleen Kennedy to announce the third Star Wars anthology film, and some are still hoping we could resurrect the idea of a Boba Fett movie from the depths of the Sarlacc pit. If #Disney is sticking on a jet pack and taking a bounty out on Fett, we may have already found the man for the part!

The Perfect Fett

Remembering back to the dark days of the George Lucas prequel trilogy and to 2002, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was actually more than just trade negotiations and Hayden Christensen's ponytail; Lucas managed to shoehorn in the character of Jango Fett (the base model for the clone army) and his son Boba. there was barely any screen time for lil' Boba, but a young Daniel Logan portrayed the part of Boba as a faithful nod to the legend that was to come.

Some 15 years later, Logan has taken to Instagram to show off exactly why he should return to the part. Courtesy of prop artist "Wasted Fett," the actor can be seen sporting the classic Boba armor that we saw in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Aquaman's Temuera Morrison may have played Jango in Attack of the Clones and could easily play the adult Boba, but if Disney is planning on doing an anthology focusing on the bounty hunter's younger days, Logan would be perfect instead of casting some big name star.

Delving deeper into the #comicbook lore, you can discover that Fett is an even greater character. Sure, not all of it may be canon, but there is more than enough Fett fodder and shady assassination assignments to warrant his own film. Fett may have just been some lackey for Vader and Jabba the Hutt, but given his own feature, we could really examine the darker levels of the Star Wars underworld. If you remember, Jango quite literally lost his head in the Geonosis fighting pits and Logan's Boba was presumably left as one of those parentless orphans that the Star Wars franchise is so fond of. With his father's death at the hands of the Jedi, a Boba film could conveniently send our antihero on a revenge mission a'la his storyline in the Clone Wars cartoon series.

While we will never really get to the bottom of what happened to Josh Trank's Boba Fett film — damn you Fant4stic — surely enough time has passed to heal the wounds? With Lucasfilm clearly once into the project, and having it so close to announcement, it would make sense that they salvage what they can and bring this fan-favorite the justice he deserves. Here's hoping Disney doesn't freeze Boba in carbonite and stick him in the cargo hold.

Check all of Fett's speaking lines from the original trilogy and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: Instagram @instadaniellogan)