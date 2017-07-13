Disney's D23 Expo is right around the corner and Star Wars fans are excited for the announcements, trailers and new reveals that will (presumably) take place this weekend. The Star Wars Show featured a D23 Star Wars preview, so let's take a look at everything we should expect to see regarding a galaxy far, far away...

Confirmed: Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher Will Receive The Disney Legends Award

'Star Wars: A New Hope' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This is more important than the variety of awesome trailers, reveals and announcements at D23 this year. The Star Wars Show revealed that both #MarkHamill and #CarrieFisher will be receiving the #Disney Legends Award on Friday due to their contributions to the #StarWars and Walt Disney community.

The Disney Legends Award recognizes individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to The Walt Disney Company. The honor has been annually distributed since 1987 and awarded biennially at the D23 Expo since 2009. Hamill and Fisher will be awarded alongside eight other new Disney Legends including Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Oprah Winfrey.

Prediction: A Full-Length Trailer For 'The Last Jedi'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Official Poster [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In five months, #TheLastJedi will be released in theaters - and we don't yet have an official full-length trailer. At #StarWarsCelebration, the teaser trailer gave fans their first look at the sequel to The Force Awakens. Since then, we've had scant information about the upcoming film. Granted, Lucasfilm has made it clear that they will not advertise The Last Jedi as much as they did with the previous two films and there will be a lot of information held until the film's winter release.

hearing we're not getting a new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23. pic.twitter.com/stJE9k8Gqw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 2, 2017

Contrary to expectations of a new trailer are whispers that there might be only a behind-the-scenes montage at D23. However, considering Star Wars is skipping San Diego Comic-Con, they cannot let the fans down this weekend. Given that, I truly believe that we will receive a second trailer for The Last Jedi along with some new information, pictures/posters and possibly the behind-the-scenes footage as well.

Prediction: Lucasfilm Will Not Be Quiet About Han Solo

The Han Solo cast (excluding ex-directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller) [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Lucasfilm has to step up their game this weekend to make up for its absence at San Diego Comic Con. With the recent behind the scenes drama on the Han Solo set, we're a tad apprehensive about the upcoming film. This can be easily reversed if Lucasfilm walks into D23 with confidence and shows audiences something to get them excited for #HanSolo once again. If they really wanted to ignite excitement among the Star Wars community, they could release a teaser trailer.

Even though the film is 10 months away, an epic teaser trailer could initiate positive buzz. Alternately, a behind the scenes montage would be better suited for the Han Solo movie to show fans that everything is running smoothly. At the least, I believe Lucasfilm will reveal the official title, and discuss the basis for the plot along with some new characters.

Prediction: 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Will Take Center Stage At The Video Game Showcase

'Star Wars Battlefront II' [Credit: EA]

Between Star Wars Celebration and E3, #StarWarsBattlefrontII has become one of the most highly-anticipated video games of the year, making fans forget about the bad taste left in their mouths from the first game. However, Star Wars and EA have to continue fueling the hype train and E23 is the perfect place to make some new announcements regarding the game.

In fact, EA will also be offering a new look at the game this Saturday during the Level Up! Video Game Showcase at D23. Janina Gavankar (who plays Iden Versio in the campaign) will be presenting a behind-the-scenes look at how the single-player game was created. On top of this, we shouldn't be surprised if the developers continue to tease new characters, locations and game modes that will be included in the game - for free!

Confirmed: We Will Receive Our First Look At Star Wars Land

Star Wars Land Concept Art [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Besides a few pieces of concept art, we have seen almost nothing about the Star Wars Land expansion, which will be installed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Disneyland in California. However, this is all about to change as Lucasfilm will also be revealing new information about the highly-anticipated theme park.

During the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts presentation on Saturday, Disney will feature a detailed model offering a look at the expansion. Attendees will also get the chance to see starships, droids and creatures populating the new planet. This could very likely be a highlight from the expo.

Wild Card: The Third Anthology Film Will Be Announced

I truly believe that Star Wars will announce what the third anthology movie will be. In May, Kathleen Kennedy said that Lucasfilm will identify what the third spin-off movie will be by the end of June.

Star Wars fans have been debating what the third anthology movie could (and should) be for the past couple of years. Lucasfilm has the opportunity to top off the D23 Expo with one of the biggest movie announcements of 2017. The studio probably made a decision weeks ago and this is the perfect time to let the fans know the answer to a question we've been debating for years. Any last guesses?