Many expected Captain Phasma to be a real bad-ass villain when publicity images of Star Wars: The Force Awakens were first released. That the chrome-plated stormtrooper would be played by Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie only added to the excitement as that made #CaptainPhasma the first female stormtrooper — and the first female villain — in the Star Wars Universe. Unfortunately, the First Order Captain didn't have much screen time and was deemed a disappointment by many fans.

With #GwendolineChristie set to reprise her role as Captain Phasma in December's The Last Jedi, she must have survived, but how exactly?

Well, thanks to a new four-part comic book series from Marvel, we will get to see just how Captain Phasma survived the destruction of Starkiller Base. The Star Wars: Captain Phasma miniseries is part of the "Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi" storyline, which connects The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Created by Kelly Thompson (Star Wars Annual) with artist Marco Checchetto (Star Wars: Shattered Empire), the first issue features cover art by Paul Renaud (X-Force).

'Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1' cover [Credit: Marvel Comics]

First Images Of Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1

The last we saw of Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens was when she was thrown (off-screen) into the trash compactor by Finn, Han Solo and Chewbecca, before the Starkiller Base was destroyed by the Resistance. Thanks to #MarvelComics, the first images from Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1 might give us some clues on how she managed to survive.

'Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Not in order of sequence, this first image shows Captain Phasma about to step out of the trash compacter, seemingly without much damage whatsoever, with her cape nicely in place at that. There's smoke, there's debris, and there's probably stinky odors too, but the First Order Captain is totally in one piece as she makes her escape.

'Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

This one is fascinating. It looks like Captain Phasma is trying to dodge attacks using a sophisticated laser gun, and at one point, her cape gets hit. But what does the "Boom" means at the end? Will the Captain get knocked out? Or, will her antagonist gets his or her comeuppance?

'Star Wars: Captain Phasma #1' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

And, of course, many fans would love to know more of the new weapon that Captain Phasma will be toting (which Christine was posing with while in costume for Vanity Fair magazine's tribute to The Last Jedi.) Word has it that the slick, spear-like weapon is able to retract into a smaller one for hand-to-hand combat. Let's hope that the intriguing new weapon will be covered in the comics as well.

Captain Phasma's backstory will also be covered in Phasma, a new novel by Delilah S. Dawson, which will also debut in September.

Star Wars: Captain Phasma creator Kelly Thompson is understandably thrilled with the attention given to the First Order Captain prior to The Last Jedi. She says:

"It's especially cool that Phasma is getting explored in depth in both her forthcoming novel and comic book. The most exciting thing to me about our mini-series is that we were given the awesome responsibility of bridging a gap between 'Force Awakens' and 'Last Jedi' — of answering the question of what happened to Phasma after she went into that trash chute.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in US theaters on December 15.

Do you think Captain Phasma will show her true colors in The Last Jedi?

(Sources: ew.com, comicbook.com, nerdist.com)