Last year, we lost one of the most influential celebrities in decades: #CarrieFisher. Her passing was a difficult moment for fans all around the world who - despite not knowing her - had been touched one way or another by her work and life lessons.

Star Wars Celebration is happening right now. This year is quite an important event, as it's commemorating the franchise's 40th birthday. In light of that, Disney and Lucasfilm took the opportunity to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher through a beautiful new video that closed the 40 Years of Star Wars panel. Take a look:

The best part of the panel was that, at the end of the video, legendary composer John Williams made an appearance to play Princess Leia's theme for fans in attendance.

The footage takes us on a sweet journey spanning several years of Fisher's life, from her start in the #StarWars franchise up to 2016. Hands down, my favorite moment was when her trusty dog-sidekick, Gary, was falling asleep during an interview and she took the opportunity to drop one of her signature jokes.

We also get a sense (once again) of just how beloved the actress was among her colleagues and costars. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the people that have played their part in shaping the galaxy far, far away alongside Fisher:

J.J. Abrams:

"She just is the most entertaining and shockingly funny person you'll ever know."

Mark Hamill:

"I love her. I love her when she drives me crazy, and I love her when she makes me laugh... She's just delightful."

Harrison Ford:

"Carrie is an amazing and unique person. She's got an incredible intellect and she's got real courage... real gall."

See Also:

This video was incredible. In just four minutes, it showed us the incredible person Carrie Fisher was: Her unique and incredible personality, easy-going attitude, intelligence, and of course, her unparalleled sense of humor.

Losing her was a difficult and unexpected thing for us all. But little things like this tribute show us that, in a way, she's always here, as everything that she's brought to the movie industry and her fans will make her live on for years to come.

What was your favorite part of Disney and Lucasfilm's tribute to Carrie Fisher? Let me know in the comments!