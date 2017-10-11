With a little over two months remaining until we see a new Star Wars film hit the theaters, fans are clamoring to purchase tickets to the upcoming event before the inevitable sell-out. The release of #TheLastJedi's trailer has many pining for the latest installment and for those who have already nabbed their tickets, the wait just became a little bit shorter.
These exhilarated fans have taken to twitter to express their jubilation, while also revealing the various struggles involved with the process of purchasing something as revered as tickets for a new Star Wars film.
The Earlier, The Better
Personally, I'm physically incapable of waking up prior to 10am – so when I read about just how dedicated certain fans are, I must applaud them for their 'early bird' approach to ticket sales.
When The Struggle Is Real
Since these tickets are so desirable, you may run into some difficulty getting your hands on one – making you want to throw your computer out of the window. These joyous fans managed to get their tickets, albeit with a slight tinge of frustration.
This fan even went through a "bloody" struggle with his purchase (but still manages to utilize one of the best gifs of all time).
Why Use Words When A Gif Can Explain It All?
Sometimes words aren't enough to fully articulate what an individual is going through or just how unbelievably excited they are. Fortunately, the use of various gifs from a galaxy far, far away will more than suffice.
There are also a few instances wherein fans utilized gifs featuring our favorites from the galaxy far, far away are busting a move. This is arguably the best and most efficient way to discuss anything related to Star Wars.
If these tweets are any indication, the hype levels for The Last Jedi are (predictably) through the roof. I certainly can't wait to see it on the biggest screen possible surrounded by fellow fans unable to contain their glee at finally hearing Luke Skywalker bestow his brilliance on Rey.
Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Carrie Fisher and hits theaters on December 15th, 2017.
Have you bought your tickets for The Last Jedi yet?