With a little over two months remaining until we see a new Star Wars film hit the theaters, fans are clamoring to purchase tickets to the upcoming event before the inevitable sell-out. The release of #TheLastJedi's trailer has many pining for the latest installment and for those who have already nabbed their tickets, the wait just became a little bit shorter.

These exhilarated fans have taken to twitter to express their jubilation, while also revealing the various struggles involved with the process of purchasing something as revered as tickets for a new Star Wars film.

The Earlier, The Better

Personally, I'm physically incapable of waking up prior to 10am – so when I read about just how dedicated certain fans are, I must applaud them for their 'early bird' approach to ticket sales.

I was up at 5am to purchase midnight tickets for #TheLastJedi. Also travelling to #epcot this morning. pic.twitter.com/3SwE0igf4K — Ryan Ogilvie (@ryanogs) October 10, 2017

Tickets booked. 14th Dec. 7am. Biggest IMAX in the country. Let's see what Luke's issues are all about...#TheLastJedi — Butcher's Boy (@James_Willock) October 10, 2017

When The Struggle Is Real

Since these tickets are so desirable, you may run into some difficulty getting your hands on one – making you want to throw your computer out of the window. These joyous fans managed to get their tickets, albeit with a slight tinge of frustration.

It was difficult, but I got my tickets!!! Taking my 2 cousins who I converted into #StarWars fans #TheLastJedi — Jose (@TheJMP1293) October 10, 2017

Buying tickets for #TheLastJedi was probably the most stressful thing I've done all day (worth it) — Travis Wight (@ThatWightGuy) October 10, 2017

For the second time, @starwars has given me a heart attack by releasing tickets before expected. The force was with me though #TheLastJedi — Yami of Avalor (@EstherMarie117) October 10, 2017

Finally got our tickets for @starwars #TheLastJedi after more than an hour of trying. The force wasn't strong with us this morning! — West 70 Photography (@West70Photo) October 10, 2017

This fan even went through a "bloody" struggle with his purchase (but still manages to utilize one of the best gifs of all time).

Got my #TheLastJedi tickets this morning. It was a bloody struggle. But it worked out in the end. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/jOP6diLm1j — Alvin Addo-Quaye (@AlvinAddoQuaye) October 10, 2017

Why Use Words When A Gif Can Explain It All?

Sometimes words aren't enough to fully articulate what an individual is going through or just how unbelievably excited they are. Fortunately, the use of various gifs from a galaxy far, far away will more than suffice.

Booking #TheLastJedi tickets via Cineworld website was an up-at-dawn, pride swallowing siege I will never fully tell you about! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/pPiThUg5qh — Dallas King (@ChampCelluloid) October 10, 2017

Tickets purchased for the first of many screenings. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/M3yUKWzl9l — Clay Renfield (@ClayRenfroe) October 10, 2017

Tickets booked for #TheLastJedi in IMAX . Hurry up December! pic.twitter.com/mSpWgWzQbO — Kirsty L Phillips (@Kpzorse) October 10, 2017

Fianc surprised me w/IMAX 3D tickets to the 12/14/17 showing of @starwars #TheLastJedi. For the 1st time I felt the Gifts love language. pic.twitter.com/unCZAC9hov — Morgan Skye (@MargonSyke) October 10, 2017

There are also a few instances wherein fans utilized gifs featuring our favorites from the galaxy far, far away are busting a move. This is arguably the best and most efficient way to discuss anything related to Star Wars.

Got my tickets to see Star Wars #TheLastJedi on the 14th pic.twitter.com/tTjD3gVE62 — Madison (@Madison_Dyann) October 10, 2017

Midnight tickets for #TheLastJedi purchased and discharged from hospital. A GOOD DAY pic.twitter.com/Seb6p0rEYL — Luke (@lukerbl) October 10, 2017

If these tweets are any indication, the hype levels for The Last Jedi are (predictably) through the roof. I certainly can't wait to see it on the biggest screen possible surrounded by fellow fans unable to contain their glee at finally hearing Luke Skywalker bestow his brilliance on Rey.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Carrie Fisher and hits theaters on December 15th, 2017.

