After setting the world of entertainment ablaze with A New Hope, Star Wars has become a cultural phenomenon through its original trilogy, prequel trilogy, multiple TV series and comics. So, when J.J. Abrams successfully revived the franchise's cinematic saga with The Force Awakens, fans were excited about the future prospects of their favorite characters. However, ever since the tumultuous Rogue One exited theaters with a billion dollars, things have been a little rocky in the galaxy far, far away; and Colin Trevorrow's exit is proof of that.

Colin Trevorrow joined Episode IX off the back of Safety Not Guaranteed's critical success and the massive financial success of Jurassic World. However, he had fans worried after his latest film, Book of Henry, bombed at the box-office and ticked off critics as well. Although Trevorrow assured fans about the positive work that he's doing with Episode IX, Lucasfilm's bombshell statement shows that the two parties clearly didn't share the same vision.

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

Colin Trevorrow's departure from the franchise is preceded by a series of events that began with the massive Rogue One re-shoots and was followed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's firing. Although Lucasfilm prevented the #HanSolo film from potential harm by hiring Ron Howard, the franchise again got embroiled in controversy after bringing in a new writer to rewrite the entire script for Episode IX.

So, as these chain of debacles have seriously confused fans, the Star Wars community took to Twitter and voiced their varied opinions. These reactions ranged from celebrating Trevorrow's exit to disagreeing with Lucasfilm's decision and even suggesting directorial replacements.

Colin Trevorrow's Departure Has Displeased Fans

Although Trevorrow has directed only three films, it looks like he has a substantial fanbase who wanted to see his take on the space opera. As that isn't happening anymore, fans of the director pulled no punches while expressing their feelings about Lucasfilm's decision.

So Colin Trevorrow is gone from #EpisodeIX?

Here's Lucasfilm's ever-increasingly used stock statement: pic.twitter.com/oDwi1MaROV — Cliff Stephenson (@thenamescliff) September 5, 2017

that's a shame. I want to see @colintrevorrow do what he did for #JurrasicPark for another franchise & @StarWars was in need of that change — Ryan Makepeace (@Ryan_Makepeace) September 5, 2017

#StarWars films have terrible job security — The Spectress (@MorganKyo_) September 6, 2017

However, there were plenty of fans who thought the decision was a positive change in direction.

While Some Fans Agree With The Decision

Colin Trevorrow might've pleased a portion of the Star Wars community with his quirky humor and Raptor handling skills, but that wasn't enough to satisfy some fans of the Galactic Federation.

Uh oh.. Looks like Kathleen Kennedy finally watched The Book of Henry... Colin Trevorrow is OUT as director of #StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/ax4M04sM1c — Andy Signore (@andysignore) September 5, 2017

This is the best thing that could happen to the movie. Don't let Josh Whedon anywhere near the director's chair & things can only improve — Jeroen Jagt (@Grobbelboy) September 6, 2017

I don't wanna be dramatic but today might be the greatest day in cinema history #StarWars #EpisodeIX — Professor Chels (@Chels725) September 5, 2017

they saved the franchise !! hallelujah yes!!! Rian Johnson should just direct the last one — bruce_pokemonfan (@brucegamefreak) September 6, 2017

Naturally, there were then many fans that decided to voice their opinions regarding a replacement.

Lucasfilm, These Are The Directors You're Looking For!

While most of the Star Wars community was busy discussing Trevorrow's exit, these diplomatic fans took the opportunity to provide #Lucasfilm with some sage advice. As Trevorrow's exit has obviously left the director's chair empty, these fans dropped the names of the directors who can helm Episode IX.

Let's stop fucking around. If Rian Johnson isn't coming back for #EpisodeIX than screw Indy 5, grab Spielberg & let's party like it's 1983. — Mark E Reilly (@ReillyAround) September 6, 2017

In all seriousness, Kathleen Kennedy seems to get along with Rian Johnson quite well. I could see him coming back to direct #EpisodeIX. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) September 5, 2017

Colin Trevorrow will no longer direct #StarWars #EpisodeIX. I believe there is a Director who isn't doing much currently.. #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/QlqQDsVFBQ — 12 DAYS OF STAR WARS (@12DAYSTARWARS) September 5, 2017

I know somebody whose schedule just got freed up this week. #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/pflFHf3RXx — Nick Chaney (@NickJChaney) September 5, 2017

I want Ava DuVernay. Put her vision on it.#EpisodeIX https://t.co/ROqqqQkDY9 — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) September 5, 2017

Considering that the movie is still in its scriptwriting phase and is yet to begin filming, Trevorrow's departure can be considered a bittersweet incident for Lucasfilm and Episode IX. However, as Kathleen Kennedy and her crew has already showcased their penchant for swift action with the Han Solo film, fans can expect them to act similarly in this case as well and bring Rey's trilogy to a satisfying conclusion.

What do you think about Colin Trevorrow's departure from Star Wars: Episode IX? Let me know in the comment section.