From July 3rd through July 9th, Star Wars fans will have even more reason to go online! All week long, Lucasfilm is releasing Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, a series of animated short stories that star the female heroes of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Each episode is only 2-3 minutes in length, and they're set at different times in the Galaxy's history. Check them out below, updated as they appear:

'The Sands Of Jakku'

Lucasfilm has kicked things off with Daisy Ridley's Rey in a short story that's set early on in The Force Awakens. Rey has just discovered the wandering droid BB-8, and this episode shows just why the plucky little droid should be glad to have been rescued.

Character Arc: It's a fun little story, with two subtle character beats. Firstly, notice that Rey has unconsciously been using the Force for a long time, and just assuming she was "lucky." That's actually a smart detail, as it fixes a frequent fan complaint — that Rey finds it too easy to tap into the Force in The Force Awakens . It turns out that Jakku itself has been her teacher. The second character beat is an emphasis on Rey's compassion; remember that she sells junk for a living, and yet she's willing to toss some of it away to feed a hungry creature. Sure, it's probably a smart move; the thing is unlikely to stick around and eat her when she next sets foot on the sand. Still, it's played out as compassion rather than self-interest.

Monsters And Villains: Be it Wampas or Rancors, Star Wars has always loved pitting its heroes against monsters. It's time for Rey to take on her own creature, albeit one that's a tad less threatening than the beasts of the Geonosian Arena.

Be it Wampas or Rancors, Star Wars has always loved pitting its heroes against monsters. It's time for Rey to take on her own creature, albeit one that's a tad less threatening than the beasts of the Geonosian Arena. Continuity: In terms of continuity, this episode is an intriguing one. As we learned in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath trilogy, the desert planet Jakku was ravaged by one of the most significant space battles in the Galactic Civil War. Jakku is essentially part-junkyard, part-graveyard, and countless spacecrafts slammed down on to the planet's surface. The dust clouds generated by plummeting Imperial Star Destroyers likely caused a subtle change in climate. In the aftermath of this, it seems the hardiest Jakku wildlife has adapted by literally eating the junk!

BB-8 Bandits

In a surprise twist, the second episode has continued its focus on Rey. It carries on straight after the first short, and reveals that the Teedos didn't just give up on BB-8!

Character Arc: It's a fun sequel to The Sands of Jakku , bringing the story full-circle. Rey helped the creature out; now, the creature helps her.

Monsters and Villains: The Teedos were introduced in The Force Awakens , with a scavenger initially capturing BB-8. Rey rescued the droid, but it seems the Teedo didn't give up on their prize! Behind-the-scenes, the Teedo are a reptilian species of scavengers who appear to share a telepathic bond.

Continuity: You'll notice the distinctive speedsters the Teedo are using; they're classic Imperial designs.

The choices we make and the actions we take, both big and small, shape us in #ForcesOfDestiny. We've seen the big moments in the history of a galaxy far, far away, but now it's time to enjoy some of the smaller ones.

