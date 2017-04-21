We're all still reeling from The Last Jedi trailer, so it's easy to forget that there's another Star Wars movie coming up soon — the anthology movie focusing on Han Solo's younger years. With only one behind the scenes photo, we don't know much about the film other than the fact that Chewie, Lando and Emilia Clarke's mystery character will join Han in his adventures. And now it looks like the Force will be with the crew of the Millennium Falcon again, as they may team up with a fan favorite Jedi from the #StarWars prequel era.

Before we delve into the specifics, a disclaimer: This report comes to us from MakingStarWars, a rumor-mill-churner that has provided accurate information in the past (most recently, the new salt-encrusted planet that we saw in The Last Jedi teaser). So adopt about as much cynicism as befits a scruffy-looking nerfherder, and we'll blast off into speculation space.

Quinlan Vos in 'Star Wars: Republic' comics. [Credit: Lucasfilm/Dark Horse]

Here's the skinny: The MakingStarWars editor-in-chief was chilling at Star Wars Celebration when he was accosted by an enigmatic source who revealed the "Red Cup" cast list (with a scoundrelly flourish, I hope). As many of you will already know, "Red Cup" is the production title for the as-yet untitled Han Solo movie, and on this list was an intriguing new character...

Dryden Vos (major cast member)

Hardcore Star Wars fans will recognize the surname Vos from the animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars, set after Attack of the Clones and covery events up to and including Revenge of the Sith. A fascinating and popular character who was introduced in the Star Wars comics, Quinlan Vos was later added to the show.

A Jedi Knight and master to Aayla Secura (you know, the hot blue Jedi lass), Quinlan Vos later went rogue when he teamed up with ex-assassin Asajj Ventress to take down Count Dooku. This mission cost Vos his integrity and Ventress her life, but when Vos was arrested by the Jedi Council, Obi Wan Kenobi advocated Vos' reinstation as a Jedi master. By the end of the Clone Wars, Vos was a general in the Republic's army, leading his troops on the Wookie world of Kashyyyk. We still don't know whether Vos survived Order 66 — and that's where the Han Solo movie comes in.

MakingStarWars are speculating that the "Dryden Vos" in the Han Solo movie is in fact Quinlan Vos using another name in much the same way that Obi Wan Kenobi changed his name to Ben after Revenge of the Sith.

The 'Dark Disciple' cover, a book about Vos and Ventress. [Credit: Lucasfilm/Del Ray]

In fact, George Lucas deliberately spared Quinlan Vos from Order 66, telling Star Wars: Republic comic writers not to kill the character because Lucas wanted to use him in future projects — probably the intriguing TV show Star Wars: Underworld, which never made it through pre-production hell. Like many fans, MakingStarWars are theorizing that the Han Solo movie will include many elements from Underworld, as the young Han makes his way in the galaxy's seedy crime-infested star systems.

But there's one thing about all this that makes me think that yes, Dryden Vos is indeed Quinlan Vos — and that's the fact that Vos' last known location is Kashyyyk. The Wookie homeworld isn't just where Chewbacca grew up, it's also where the orphaned child Han Solo found himself for many years. In fact, young Han was originally intended to appear in Revenge of the Sith.

Han Solo concept art and script extracts from 'Revenge of the Sith'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Of course, this backstory is currently stuck in the Schrödinger's canon territory. After the old Expanded Universe novels and comics were struck from canon when Disney bought Lucasfilm, Han Solo's early years were shrouded in shadow once again — hence the need for his solo movie. It's entirely possible that the new movie will unveil a different origin story, one in which Han Solo never sets foot on Kashyyyk as a child.

However, the fact remains that Chewie grew up on Kashyyyk, so it's likely that Han's Wookie co-pilot met Quinlan Vos during the Clone Wars — and who knows, maybe Chewie's family sheltered the rogue Jedi general after Order 66 wiped almost all of the Jedi out. What Vos did next is up for debate, but considering his proposed role in Underworld the smart money's on Vos taking up a life of crime — which could lead to him reuniting with Chewie (and perhaps Han) later on.

Right now, this is very much rumor and speculation territory, but it would be cool to see Quinlan/Dryden Vos return in the Han Solo movie, so keep your eye on those casting reports.

