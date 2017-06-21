Disney and Lucasfilm are currently developing their second Star Wars anthology movie after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story proved to be a glorious success, winning hearts worldwide. Han Solo: A Star Wars Story —a spinoff based on the early days of everyone's beloved scruffy-looking nerf-herder, Han Solo — looked set to hit theaters on 25th May, 2018. However, that seems unlikely now, as directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were removed from the project with three weeks of filming left.

Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy made an official statement on the #StarWars Website announcing Lord and Miller's exit:

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have provided hits like 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie in the past, and were considered by many to be perfect for the job. Now, with Lord and Miller gone, the fact of the Han Solo hangs in the balance — and fans are freaking out.

Star Wars Fans Start Panicking On Twitter

When a director exits a project before it starts production, it's usually fine. However, when a director exits a project mid-way through filming, it's a completely different story. A new director taking on the Han Solo movie could result in a large amount of reshoots. Plus, given the time lost whilst a replacement director is found, the new director might have to rush to finish production, or push the release date back. The prospect of either of these scenarios coming true has Star Wars fans panicking on social media.

Film Twitter trying to figure out why Lord and Miller left the Han Solo movie. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/ryIckfGaYS — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) June 21, 2017

"Lord and Miller have left the Han Solo movie" pic.twitter.com/h7hYvtcphV — Carly Lane (@carlylane) June 20, 2017

me reading the han solo news pic.twitter.com/1uu0dxXZ7T — Alenvision (@croboy82) June 21, 2017

Lord and Miller have amassed a large fan following thanks the success of their previous films, and these fans were quick to jump to their defence.

I'm not only annoyed at losing interest in Han Solo. I'm annoyed that Lord & Miller just wasted a couple years of their time. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) June 21, 2017

When you check Twitter and find out that two of your favourite comedy directors have been fired from the #HanSolo movie... pic.twitter.com/eJ2gv9McZs — Lauren Nesworthy (@lauren_n27) June 21, 2017

Although a new director hasn't been announced yet, there's a clear favorite among the fans on Twitter: Donald Glover. Glover isn't just known for his acting: me has directed a couple of episodes of Atlanta, and is writing and producing the upcoming Deadpool animated series. Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian in the movie; since he already knows the project intimately, he's a solid option.

Give the Han Solo movie to Donald Glover. The worst thing that could happen is it's awesome. — Mike Foss (@themikefoss) June 21, 2017

Donald Glover is in the Han Solo movie, guess who should direct it?

Donald Glover pic.twitter.com/cusr88tuVk — Kyre A. Smith (@Groovy_Ky) June 21, 2017

Hey Disney, just give the director job to the genius Mr. Donald Glover, he can do both #HanSolo #StarWars #disneystarwars — GlennTYWagner (@ChildshGlenbin0) June 21, 2017

@donaldglover should finish directing the Han Solo movie cause there's nothing that man can't do — lucas (@LEscobar97) June 21, 2017

On the other hand, there are fans who still can't get over the fact that someone other than Harrison Ford will be playing Han Solo on screen. Now that the movie has hit a bump, they just want Lucasfilm to scrap the project entirely. #WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is one such fan — and given the fact his tweet has over 1,000 retweets, he's not the only one.

Pay the actors, destroy the footage, never speak of this again. Harrison Ford is Han Solo.



Forever. https://t.co/ZXKBWigL1S — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 21, 2017

Han Solo stars Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Alden Ehrenreich, Michael K. Williams, and Donald Glover, and will hit theaters some time in 2018, depending on how quickly a new director is announced. The directors previously attached with the movie are now in talks to direct The Flash movie.

