Ever since director Ron Howard took over the creative reigns for the upcoming Han Solo movie he has not steered away from sharing some teasers of the film. These are designed to create hype and excitement around the movie as well as showing that it is actually in production, to put peoples' minds at ease. Ron has often taken to Twitter to upload some behind the scenes shots from the film and it's his choice of captions that's piqued the interest of fans.

Behind the scenes in a dark and strange new corner of the Galaxy #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/8a6W6CUjII — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 5, 2017

On this particular tweet, Howard chooses to describe the exploration of a "dark and strange new corner of the Galaxy." This suggests the spinoff movie could indeed feature a darker style. Many would expect a light hearted and quite cheeky tone to the film with the main feature being the quick witted Han Solo. The darker tone seems to possibly explain why directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were famously fired from the Han Solo project back in June. The duo were previously known for films such as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, which were both very light-hearted films.

The script has been written by Jon and Lawrence Kasden and stars lden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, in addition to Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Woody Harrelson.

Intense & cool action scene on my monitors today as we make #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/Iw27xGHkww — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 6, 2017

This second still seems to depict a brawl between two people in what seems to be a rather public area. Knowing Han Solo's deal location preferences, this could quite possibly be a Cantina style environment. Let us never forget than Han shot first. We can see flashes of that famous Han Solo quiff and, as we know full well, trouble is never far away from Mr. Solo.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2018, so it is great to see Howard sharing the movie's progress. We have seen very few action scene shots as of yet but we have had an insight into the possible dark tone. Ron has also given us a preview of Chewbacca as well as Donald Glover as Lando!

Looks like I was clearly enjoying this close up performance today on the set. #UntitledHanSoloMovie #chewbacca pic.twitter.com/yw9F0ZmiTl — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 17, 2017

The Han Solo Movie is set to be released in May of next year and it is shaping up to be an epic experience, are you looking forward to its release? Let us know in the comments!