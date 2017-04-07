With the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last December and The Last Jedi due out later this year, Disney and Lucasfilm are undoubtedly expanding the galaxy far, far away in fresh and exiting new directions. As we’ve seen with the cast of the Han Solo movie, the studio is keen to recruit actors and actresses with whom the Force — ahem, I mean talent — is strong. But does a recent development online hint at even more sensational stars joining the science-fiction saga?

Could Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Rosario Dawson Star In A Star Wars Movie?

The Rock, Rosario Dawson and Cameron Monaghan

Yup, the word online is that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Rosario Dawson and even #Gotham’s very own Jerome, Cameron Monaghan, are setting their sights upon the Star Wars saga. These sign-ups may be unconfirmed speculation at this stage, but there is a lot to indicate that it’s true; let’s take a look at the evidence as it stands.

Indeed, some eagle-eyed fans spotted that the Official Star Wars Twitter account had recently followed each of these celebrities on the popular social media site. A more cynical reader will probably protest that this doesn’t prove anything; the Star Wars #Twitter follows plenty of people, some of them journalists or famous people like #KevinSmith, who aren’t involved in producing the saga (that we know of!). But not so fast young padawans! You see, #RosarioDawson has openly spoken of her affection for the franchise before, and her Twitter header has lately been replaced with a very familiar quote from Yoda.

Plus, Twitter has been used to tantalize fans about appointments for some time now. DC’s Zack Snyder and Geoff Johns's followers, as well as the people they are following, have been good indicators for castings in the past. Then there’s also that unrelenting rumor about the secret appearance of the superhero Green Lantern in the upcoming #Justice League, which Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill are only too happy to perpetuate on their respective social media accounts.

The timing of this all is very suspect as well; this comes mere days before 2017’s Star Wars Celebration, an event which is renowned for big announcements about the franchise. Indeed, 2016’s convention saw the first footage of #RogueOne being unveiled, and this year’s is set to display the first teaser for #TheLastJedi. Thus, it stands to reason that the major casting of #TheRock and Rosario Dawson could be publicized as well.

#TheForceAwakens? More like The Hype Awakens, am I right?

Who Could The Rock, Cameron Monaghan and Rosario Dawson Be Playing in Star Wars?

The sprawling Star Wars universe and cast

All three are brilliant talents in their own right, but it will be Johnson and Dawson’s names that’ll be attracting the most interest. #DwayneJohnson is widely recognized as one of the kindest and most beloved celebrities right now. Plus, with his role in the soon-to-be released #Jumanji and #Baywatch reboots, is set to become even more popular than he already is. Dawson plays the relatable and endearing Claire Temple in Marvel’s Netflix shows, and since Daredevil, she has been the glue which connects all the shows together. Her star, too, is on the rise; she is starring alongside #KatherineHeigl in the upcoming #Unforgettable. Check out the trailer below!

But the big question on everyone’s minds will be this: which film are they starring in? What roles would they take?

Given that The Last Jedi has entered its latter production stages, it’s doubtful that they’ll be starring in this installment, but the fact that the Han Solo movie is being filmed as we speak means that Dawson and the Rock could hop aboard the Millennium Falcon as late casting additions.

The Millennium Falcon flies!

Then again, the untitled Episode IX is scheduled for filming this July, and there’s those rumored Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone films to bear in mind. Plus, there’s always the chance that Lucasfilm may be announcing even more solo Star Wars films to move away from the Skywalker family. They could be in any of those!

With such an open-ended amount of possibilities, it’s very hard to speculate about who the Rock might play in the Star Wars saga. However, with Rosario Dawson, we might have a little bit more to go on. Indeed, she recently expressed her enthusiasm for the part of the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano .

For those less-devoted fans, Ahsoka Tano is Anakin Skywalker’s one-time Jedi apprentice, who originates from the animated series The Clone Wars, and has also appeared on #StarWarsRebels. In these canonical tales, she broke away from the Jedi order and became a formidable warrior in her own right, but her fate and whereabouts are currently unknown after her battle with #DarthVader.

Many online writers have pointed out how Rosario Dawson’s talent and back catalog make her very suited for the part, and fans have wholeheartedly agreed with the idea. One other detail that’s sure to send their excitement into overdrive (or should that be hyper drive?) is that the executive producer for Star Wars Rebels, Dave Filoni, has also recently followed Dawson on Twitter.

This sure seems to be a lot of coincidences, doesn’t it?

“Never Tell Me The Odds.”

Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels

At this point, the casting of Dwayne Johnson, Rosario Dawson and #CameronMonaghan is still speculation, but ultimately we can’t outright dismiss it. In this age of social media, where various eccentric and detailed viral campaigns are used daily to promote films, TV shows and Pepsi, among other things, little hints like this may very well spell larger developments at work.

Indeed, the prospect of the Rosario Dawson playing a live-action Ahsoka is not too far outside the realm of possibility either. Since its acquisition by #Disney, the Star Wars extended universe has been tidied and meticulously rebuilt to allow characters to make the jump from medium to medium, as we saw with #ForrestWhitaker’s Saw Gerrera.

As Yoda famously said:

“Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future.”

That’s certainly the case here, but what is clear is that Lucas Film have big plans for the future of Ahoka Tano, as well as the franchise itself. The Rock and his fellow thespians may or may not be joining the Star Wars saga, but we here at Movie Pilot will keep you posted either way!

