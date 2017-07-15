In the era of teaser trailers, teasers for teaser trailers, and actual trailers laced with annoyingly big spoilers, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is an anomaly. We're just five months from our next trip to a galaxy far, far away, and the plot of the saga's eighth episode is still shrouded in a mist of secrecy and intrigue.

While it doesn't do much to disrupt that refreshing state of affairs, there's a new behind the scenes reel for Rian Johnson's #TheLastJedi, released today at Disney's D23 expo. (That's Comic-Con for the studio which got too big for actual Comic-Con.) This does reveal a ton of exciting new footage. Enough to pass the time while we wait for the actual trailer, anyway.

Check out the sizzle reel below for an exclusive look behind the scenes of The Last Jedi:

Obviously there's a lot going on here and repeated views will be necessary to sift through the smaller details, but I think it's fair to say we're in for something quite special with The Last Jedi. What's particularly exciting is that it looks and feels like quite a radical departure from the play-it-safe familiarity of The Force Awakens, even if there are familiar planets, faces and alien races among the new.

#Disney will probably cruise on the hype of the sizzle reel for a few weeks before dropping the official first trailer in August, and hopefully then some of the tantalizing teases seen above will give us a more concrete (but still spoiler-free, please?) idea of what kind of adventure The Last Jedi is facing up to be, how Luke intends to "end" the Jedi, and how Leia's story will be wrapped up.

The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

Did you notice any hints, teases or spoilers hidden in the sizzle reel?