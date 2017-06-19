The Star Wars Universe has always been full of adventure, love, anger and intrigue. From learning who Luke's father was, to the relationship between Luke and Leia and thanks to the latest sequel trilogy of films we have been filled with new questions like:

But one of the most intense questions that fans are asking about the upcoming #StarWarsTheLastJedi is who is Snoke? Although we're sure to learn more about this evil character in the upcoming films, perhaps we've already discovered some details about his past thanks to an upcoming LEGO minifig set.

Snoke [Credit: Reddit/LEGOLeaks)

This minifig shows off a uniquely beige complexion, which throws countless theories out the window, considering that many revolved around Jar Jar Binks, Mace Windu, Darth Plagueis or any number of other races. His lighter skin tone also goes in contradiction to his whitish-blue complexion in LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens video game. Although this coloring is likely because, as in the film, his presence is only known through hologram rather than in person. The only thing we know for sure at this moment is that Supreme Leader Snoke is not human.

Aside from the skin tone, another notable discovery is the fact that unlike other LEGO minifigs, Snoke has no noticeable pupils. This could mean a variety of things, possibly that it's a characteristic of whatever race he may be, or it could identify that the character is blind (or will be blinded). If Snoke is blind, it could further the theory that either:

Snoke is Jedi Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels Season 2 before learning in Season 3 that he did not need his eyes to be a useful Jedi.

Season 2 before learning in Season 3 that he did not need his eyes to be a useful Jedi. Or perhaps Snoke will have been a temple guardian, much like Chirrut in Rogue One before traveling deep into the Unknown Regions.

He could even be a brand-new character we've not yet seen. Whatever the truth turns out to be, Snoke is one of the most perplexing characters in the #StarWars mythology as he is powerful enough to control both the First Order and Sith, a power to which only Emperor Palpatine from the original trilogy can compare.

With rumors circling that Snoke hails from the Unknown Regions of the galaxy, the potential is nearly limitless for how he will be connected to the legacy created by the first trilogies. We still have about six months until #TheLastJedi releases in theaters, but it's interesting that we could already have found a few clues indicating how Snoke will be connected to the greater Star Wars story.

Are you excited for the next film in the sequel trilogy? The film releases on December 15, 2017