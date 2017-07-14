Part of the fun of the Star Wars universe is to speculate on what stories take place in between the films. Rogue One delivered an action-packed blockbuster that all began with a great story introduced to us from a few lines in the opening scroll of A New Hope. Even today, fans debate over elements of the first film, 40 years after its release.

Now, Star Wars fanatics have another issue to fan the flames of nerd debate. In an earlier draft of the script, Luke and Obi-Wan swindles Han Solo into giving them a ride to Alderaan. Han agrees to take the retired Jedi and farm boy to Alderaan for a fee — half up front, and half upon arrival. However, it plays out a bit differently once they get to where Alderaan used to be.

Upon seeing the Death Star, the scene plays out as following:

Seeing the destroyed planet, Han realized he was in over his head, saying, "I'm not going to take you on an impossible chase across the galaxy." He added, "I was paid to bring you here, and now you're here. Give me my other 5,000 and I will be on my way."

Luke fires back in typical hero's journey speak:

"You can't. We've come this far. We must find them."

Han, having been around the block a time or two, calls the young Jedi out, and Luke fires back:

"Well, for one reason, we don't have your other 5,000."

Realizing he'd been hoodwinked, Han reacted:

"I think there are some things we should talk about."

And then spouted something only the infamous smuggler would utter:

"I'm beginning not to like you."

It's hard to say why the scene was changed; however, Lucas infamously went back and altered parts of the original trilogy, much to fan disappointment. More importantly than Obi-Wan tricking Han is what Luke's comments suggest for the character. This scene certainly changes the dynamic of the Luke/Han relationship, as well as how their characters would evolve over the next two films.

Han Is A Smuggler

One of Han Solo's defining characteristics is that he is a scoundrel. It's one of the things that attracted Leia. Despite what Lucas would have you believe, Han would've shot Greedo much faster if he didn't have to do it in a way that he himself wouldn't get shot. Han easily would have seen Obi-Wan and Luke coming a mile away.

Nevermind the fact that Obi-Wan was wearing Jedi robes, where would he have gotten the money? Tattooine was located on the outer rim and didn't take Republic credits or (most likely) Imperial money, either. Obi-Wan had to have some money, or Han and Chewie wouldn't have fired up the Falcon. This probably explains why Han was always asking for the reward once he safely returned the Princess — he got stiffed for the ride. In any event, Han definitely wouldn't have come back in time to save Luke from Vader's Tie Fighter. If Han did come back, it'd be to gloat and watch him get smeared in the trench. He is a scoundrel after all.

It Shows That Luke Has A Dark Side

As the film stands now, Luke is the innocent farm boy, flung into a war he knows nothing about. He's a little wet behind the ears for sure, but a good kid who just wants to do the right thing. This shows a side of him that's selfish and will do whatever it takes to get what he wants — just like his father. If there were any indication that Luke was Vader's son, it would be this. It wasn't until the later movies where the dark side shows a clear hold on Luke, especially when he threatens Jabba the Hut with death if he doesn't turn over Han and his friends.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, its good that this scene wasn't included in the final cut of the film, as it would have negatively affected Han and Luke's friendship (that's what the love triangle with Leia was for).

Luke Skywalker will next appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening on December 15. What do you think of this original script detail? Sound off in the comments below.

(Source: Comicbook.com)