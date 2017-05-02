Appearing in a Star Wars movie would definitely do good things for your love life, right? Well, not exactly. Apparently John Boyega is just as unlucky in love as the rest of us— and #StarWars might be to blame.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the stormtrooper-turned-rebel dished the details of a disastrous date that was cut short by his then-upcoming role in #TheForceAwakens.

Orlando Bloom Imparts Some Sage Advice

With The Force Awakens due to be released and being mindful of the career blowup that was likely to follow, Boyega sought out the sage advice of Hollywood veteran heartthrob Orlando Bloom. He was feeling a little concerned about the impact his success would have on his personal life— after all, who could resist this sweet guy?

Bloom's advice was simple: to "try and secure the love of your life before this stuff happens"— "stuff" referring to Boyega's impending sci-fi superstardom.

While it sounded like quite the mission, Boyega decided to give it a good crack. However, he was right in the middle of a date when he discovered that Bloom's strategy wasn't quite as simple as he'd hoped:

"I did the whole process. She didn't know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes, 'What do you do for a living?' I looked up and I said, 'That.' There was me with a saber. Yeah."

The Force Awakens [Credit: Lucasfilm]

You'd think an image of John Boyega clutching a lightsaber is an image capable of setting a woman's very loins on fire, but sadly not. According to Boyega, "That picture in itself just affected her kind of stance."

So does he still keep in touch with his ex-fling? Um, not exactly:

"I blocked her on my phone."

The Graham Norton Show [Credit: BBC One]

Yikes. Hopefully Boyega will have better dating luck in the future— although there's a good chance that if he does find a lady to take home, he might just scare her off with the latest unique addition to his home's decor:

[Credit: BBC One]

