Supreme Leader Snoke remains one of the most intriguing mysteries of Star Wars. By all accounts, Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi won't answer all of our questions — but it will give us a chance to see Snoke in action, and will introduce us to Snoke's incredible mobile base.

As part of Lucasfilm's #ForceFriday promotion, we've finally gotten our first glimpse of this mobile base — the Galaxy's only Mega-class Star Destroyer.

Introducing The Supremacy

The Supremacy [Credit: Lucasfilm]

First of all, take a look at this image, released on Lucasfilm's AR app. The text reveals that:

"The Supremacy is the main ship of Supreme Leader Snoke. This massive ship is 60km in length and is the sole Mega-class Star Destroyer."

This ship is huge. Let me give you a sense of scale; your standard Imperial Star Destroyer is 1.6km in length. Until now, the largest capital ship we'd ever seen in #StarWars was Darth Vader's Executor, a Super Star Destroyer that was 19km in length. You may remember seeing that behemoth in Return of the Jedi. In comparison, The Supremacy is 60km in length.

The sheer size of the thing is best illustrated by Redittor IveFallenNICantGetUp, who created a rough comparison chart which can be seen below;

Supremacy Comparison [Credit: IveFallenNICantGetUp/Reddit]

Given the sense of scale, attentive fans are convinced there's an actual mobile city situated on the Supremacy.

Lucasfilm revealed a second image:

The Supremacy [Credit: Lucasfilm]

This gives us a sense of just how many engines must be used to power a vessel this size. The text reads:

"The Supremacy is the central command headquarters for the First Order's fleet, serving dual purpose as a massively scaled battleship. This colossal ship not only carries Stormtroopers into battle, it also harbors ships and can build and fix ships on board."

At this size, the Supremacy could literally carry a fleet of Resurgence class Star Destroyers. Some fans are convinced that they can see the shape of docked Star Destroyers in the first photo, lending credence to that theory.

A Superweapon In Its Own Right?

It's important to understand the Supremacy in context. An Imperial Star Destroyer alone is one of the most dangerous capital ships out there. In fact, the Empire had a habit of using ISDs to "Delta Base Zero" a world — using a single ISD's vast firepower to reduce an entire planet's surface to smoking rubble. If that's what an ISD is capable of, what kind of weapons is the Supremacy armed with?

That's more than just idle speculation. The First Order seems to focus on offense rather than defense; most of the ship designs we've seen so far have been heavy on weapons, and light on shields. The First Order depend on overwhelming might, and the Supremacy is clearly designed to stand at the center of their blitzkrieg strategy. You can bet your bottom dollar that this is no mere city-ship — it's a warship, designed to strike fear into the hearts of the First Order's enemies. Given the scale, this colossal vessel seems almost a superweapon in its own right.

Lucasfilm is playing a canny game on Force Friday 2017. They may not be releasing explicit spoilers, but every new glimpse is designed to leave us thrilled. The Supremacy, for example, is like nothing we've ever seen in #StarWars before. It's sure to add a terrifying new sense of scale to the threat of the First Order!

