It seems there are three guaranteed things in this life: death, taxes, and the fact that Disney will keep pumping out Star Wars films as long as they keep raking in the cash. The two #StarWars films Disney has released since acquiring the franchise have both been box office smashes — Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made $2.066 billion and $1.056 billion respectively, and if the hype is any indication #TheLastJedi will have the same fate. The question on the minds of fans, however, is where does Disney go from here? After The Last Jedi, the only confirmed films are Episode IX, the yet-untitled #HanSolo movie, and another untitled anthology film.

Online chatter has suggested disappointment in the making of a young Han Solo movie, which is understandable. After all, it's not as if Han was geriatric when we first meet him in the original Star Wars. #Disney has plenty of options it could go with for upcoming films, so here are five Star Wars spin-off ideas that are more interesting than a young Han Solo movie. Keep in mind that every idea in this article is an idea for a spin-off, not for the main series of films.

1. The Origins Of The Jedi

Photo: LucasFilm

While it is highly speculative, I'd bet my lunch money on seeing the last of the Jedi in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. What about the first Jedi? In my head, a film about the founding of the Jedi order would be very gritty (even grittier than Rogue One) and shows the need for the Jedi order before their moments of creation. This is a golden opportunity for Disney because it is the perfect way for them to be able to give their new universe lore about the Jedi (and likely the ancient Sith). If we're going to see the last Jedi, Disney should give us "The First Jedi" too!

2. A Vignette-Style Movie About The Bounty Hunters From Empire Strikes Back

In most films, characters such as the bounty hunters from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back would be categorized as throwaway characters. That does not ring true for the Star Wars series, however. There is quite a bit of intrigue surrounding these mysterious characters, and some have appeared in media outside of the films (although most, if not all, of this is no longer canon). This film would be an ultimate fan service to those most dedicated Star Wars fans.

This film would be structured similarly to Pulp Fiction — separate stories that are interconnected. Who wouldn't love to see how these bounty hunters' paths cross in the depths of space in a galaxy far, far, away? There have been rumors that the planned third anthology film would center around #BobaFett; this idea is better because it caters to the fans' wishes of more Boba Fett, but also serves the character in that he doesn't have to carry an entire film and can retain some of the mystery that makes him an icon.

3. Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Film

Admittedly, this isn't an original idea at all. Fans, but more importantly, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself (Ewan McGregor) have been campaigning for a solo movie about the Jedi Master since the Star Wars franchise was revived. Many are calling for this film to show Kenobi's life between the prequel and sequel trilogies — where he becomes a hermit on Tatooine — but that is the wrong route for several reasons.

First, a lot of Kenobi's story during this time has been covered on the Star Wars Rebels show. Second, Kenobi is supposed to be in hiding from the Sith during this time (remember that scene in Revenge of the Sith where all of the Jedi die?). Third, it would be more interesting to see how Obi-Wan earned the rank of general and the nickname "The Negotiator."

Plus, this film would also cater to fans of the Clone Wars television show, who would like to see how that period of time is represented in the new expanded universe. McGregor hasn't aged a day and after half a season of Fargo; I'm convinced he could play any role. I think I speak for everyone in saying we would all love to see the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"General Kenobi... The Negotiator" — General Grievous (Star Wars Episode III : Revenge of the Sith)

4. Qui-Gon Jinn's Journey To Becoming One With The Force

'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

To many of you, this may seem like a strange idea. However, the more you think about it, the better of an idea this is. Qui-Gon Jinn only lived to see one Star Wars film, but he is mentioned in Revenge of the Sith as discovering the ability to come back as a Force ghost (he was originally slated to cameo in ROTS and show these powers, but this never materialized). Neeson star power has exploded in the years since the release of The Phantom Menace, and this film could serve a very important purpose in Disney's extended universe — it could really explain the Force, beyond the explanation of a good side and a bad side, it binds us, and Midichlorians.

5. A Star Wars Political Thriller

This is the most vague of my Star Wars spin-off ideas that would be better than a Han Solo film, but think about it: Who wouldn't be down to see a political thriller in the Star Wars universe? There are so many ways Disney could approach this (a Star Wars-style House of Cards perhaps?). There is so much political action behind the scenes (and in the case of the prequels, they are a bulk of the scenes), that something interesting is bound to be happening during all of that sitting and talking.

This, much like my idea for an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off, could be set during the Clone Wars. Systems leaving the Republic left and right, chaos and war everywhere, and general turmoil would make for a pretty interesting political climate. This could give us insights into characters such as Bail Organa, who could use a bit more development.

That does it for my list of Star Wars spin-offs that would be more interesting than a Han Solo movie. I'm sure there are many more that would impact the Star Wars universe more than a movie about everyone's favorite smuggler.