We've now seen the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, complete with new looks at Finn, Kylo Ren, Leia, Rey, and Luke Skywalker! Yet those fan-favorite characters aren't the most provocative parts of the trailer.

The aspect of the trailer we're most intrigued by is a pair of shots that show... books. While we have many questions about The Last Jedi after watching this first trailer, one of the biggest questions is "who do those books really belong to?"

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney, Lucasfilm]

At first glance, one might assume that they belong to Luke Skywalker, but when you do some digging, the answer could be very different.

In the 2008 book Star Wars: Life and Legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which tells the story of the first six films from Obi-Wan's point of view, we learn that between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Luke returns to Kenobi's home on Tattooine.

There, he finds several books. One of those books contains the instructions to build his new lightsaber. Another is a personal journal kept by Obi-Wan, documenting the days from his time as a Padawan all the way up to the events of A New Hope.

[Credit:Lucasfilm, Twentieth Century Fox]

With that in mind, it seems very possible that these books in The Last Jedi trailer could belong to Kenobi, as the symbol seen on one of the books is the symbol of the Jedi.

If it is true that this movie will be Luke's transition into the type of mentor that Obi-Wan was, then it makes sense that these books originally belonged to Obi-Wan Kenobi. It could even strengthen the claim that Rey is related to the Kenobis.

Now, it could be entirely possible that these are books from the original Jedi Temple. After all, Luke went into exile in the first place to look for the original Temple. So there is a good chance that these books were what remained behind at that location.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' [Credit: Disney, Lucasfilm]

But with the evidence from the books, as well as Luke's transition into the Obi-Wan character, the evidence points to them belonging to Obi-Wan just as much. Regardless, The Last Jedi promises to give us a brand new feel to the Star Wars Universe.

Do you think the books belonged to Obi-Wan Kenobi, or were they from the first Jedi? Let me know your thoughts down below!