With all the buzz around Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its mysterious plot, much of the discussion revolves around Rey, Luke, and the Jedi. Seeing as how the title of the next Star Wars movie is #TheLastJedi, it shouldn't be a surprise to hear that quite a bit of focus has been laid on to everything related to the Jedi. And while the Jedi are a major part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the movie isn't just about them.

Remember, too, that General Leia is leading a resistance army against the First Order, and the trailer gave us our first look at the space battles in which the two sides will clash.

In these brief shots of space warfare, we get our first good look at some of the new ships piloted by the Resistance, as well as a brief glimpse at the hulking new versions of the AT-AT.

Here's a breakdown of all the new spaceships introduced in the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Airspeeders

At about 1:17 seconds into the trailer, new Resistance ships shoot into frame. They're unlike any of the spaceships we've seen before but they don't seem out of place in the #StarWars universe, which is a good thing.

These new ships appear to be a cross between a landspeeder and a T-47 airspeeder. It does seem plausible for these new Resistance ships to be new versions of the T-47 airspeeders, seeing as how they're flying towards a troop of AT-ATs.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilms]

A similar battle was waged, of course, on Hoth during The Empire Strikes Back, when the Resistance used T-47 airspeeders to stop the rampaging AT-AT. With that known, these new airspeeder iterations could be heading towards a similar confrontation. That said, the new versions of AT-AT are much more advanced than the clumsy versions introduced in #EmpireStrikesBack.

AT-AT Units

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' [Credit: Lucasfilms]

If you're questioning when the AT-AT showed up in the trailer, they were difficult to see, especially if you were paying attention to the new T-47 airspeeders.

As the new airspeeders fly in, they're actually flying towards a blockade of AT-AT units. You can't see them right away but the AT-AT units can be seen in the distance and they're quite a bit bigger than previous incarnations.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilms]

Apart from what can be discerned about the AT-AT in the trailer, information on the new versions leaked a bit ago, revealing that the new AT-AT units would be huge, hulking machines. The new AT-AT units will still possess the same structure but the flimsy front legs have been swapped out for gorilla like appendages. Check out the whole description below.

From the front it resembles a gorilla with its front arms firmly planted on the ground [...] it has a high back that slants down towards the rear. The front legs also have a tiny cross-bar type deal that allows its front legs to kind of scoop go forward and then scoop back. In the very brief moment I saw a demonstration of the walking motion, it had a very different rhythm and pace from the classic AT-AT. If I’m not being clear, this thing is a mechanized AT-AT gorilla."

[Credit: MakingStarWars / Lumberjack Nick]

After reading the description of the AT-AT "gorilla", I'm worried for the Resistance. They were lucky the first time with Luke leading the squad but this time the Resistance might not be so lucky. And if the description of the AT-AT is any indication of how menacing they'll be, we're likely to see that entire squad of new airspeeders wind up being casualties in that same encounter.

Will We See More New Ships In 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'?

Those were just the new ships introduced in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We should expect the movie to unveil more ships in its premiere. It also seems like an abundance of new technology will be introduced so more spaceships could be in the works. We've already seen the Resistance and the First Order's newest vehicles, meaning more wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017.