The internet erupted into pandemonium when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released by Lucasfilm. We not only got new glimpses of Rey training with Luke Skywalker, but Supreme Leader Snoke and Kylo Ren were also predominantly present. In anticipation for the trailer, Lucasfilm also released a brand new The Last Jedi poster.

As with most Star Wars promotional material, the poster is packed with subtle hints about the film, but there seems to be one subtle reference that we completely missed. Cartoonist Adam Koford took to Twitter to share a fascinating discovery, as he said: "Squint and you can see Darth Vader!"

What Does This Darth Vader Imagery Mean?

While this could be just pure coincidence, there's no denying that the character placements on the poster seemingly create shades of Darth Vader's helmet, like Koford pointed out. What's interesting is that Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke and Leia are the characters who mostly create this Darth Vader imagery. Luke, Kylo and Leia are all descendants of Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader), and while we don't know if Rey herself is a Skywalker, the poster seemingly suggests so.

One other way we could interpret this imagery is tying it back to Darth Vader himself. In original concept art for The Force Awakens, Anakin was designed as a Force ghost, suggesting that in earlier versions of the script perhaps he was supposed to appear in the movie. After Hayden Christensen appeared at this year's Star Wars Celebration, many fans started to speculate that he would finally make his return to the franchise. While no announcement was made, could this subtle Darth Vader reference in The Last Jedi poster suggest a comeback?

What do you think? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Twitter)