Star Wars: The Force Awakens left us with a whole lot of questions and mysteries regarding its new set of heroes, villains and overarching story. This year's #StarWarsTheLastJedi is expected to address them, but sadly, we're still seven months away from that happening.

That waiting period understandably forces fans to look in any corner possible for clues to the story. The surprising thing is that those scavenger hunts often pay off. In fact, one new piece of promotional material may have given us the most exciting tease about the film we've had yet.

Get Ready For The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History

Making Star Wars discovered a Japanese leaflet for #TheLastJedi, which teases something huge for the franchise courtesy of the film. Here's the leaflet's English translation:

"The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed! A new generation’s tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo. In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her. What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet? Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to? Furthermore, Kylo Ren's mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission! The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax! December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!"

Obviously, this is to hype the film, but that's still a very specific statement. To claim it will have the most shocking revelation in the galaxy far, far away is bold statement. Audiences were floored when #DarthVader revealed his family connection to Luke in The Empire Strikes Back, and that has gone down as one of the most shocking twists in movie history, so the film has a lot to live up to.

What Could The "Revelation" Possibly Be About?

As it stands right now, there are two major mysteries waiting to be addressed in The Last Jedi: Who exactly are Rey and Supreme Leader Snoke? These two have caused #StarWars fans to go into overdrive, trying to figure out who they are, where they come from, and, most importantly for our young Jedi, who her family is. With that, it's not out of the realm of possibility to imagine the revelation is about one of them.

Its's worth pointing out, there has been concern from the audience of the reveal of Rey's parents not being that surprising or exciting. On that matter, the filmmakers can't be blamed, however, but fans obsessing about it for the last year and a half. But just imagine if this truth to be revealed ends up being about her and is that shocking? Oh, my.

Of course, before putting our crazy fan theory hats on, keep in mind the statement is too open-ended. For all we know, the twist could involve any character in the film. So, is #LukeSkywalker turning evil? Is Poe Dameron actually part of the First Order? Is Jar Jar Binks behind everything bad that's happened in the franchise? It's all a mystery right now, but one thing's for sure: This just got me a thousand times more excited to watch the film and get the answer once The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

What do you think the "most shocking truth" in Star Wars history is about? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Making Star Wars Net]