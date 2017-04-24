There are numerous parallels between Rey and Luke Skywalker: Both characters were portrayed by relatively unknown actors at the time of release, in Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill respectively; they're orphans, introduced with a veil of mystery about their collective pasts; both have a natural affinity with the Force, and, ultimately, both are immensely popular.

On paper, Luke makes for the perfect mentor to Rey because of these similarities, and The Last Jedi will indeed focus on Rey's own coming-of-age character arc under his tutelage. However, at Star Wars Celebration Daisy Ridley revealed that the relationship between teacher and pupil won't be smooth straight from the off. She said:

"In The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey’s story. What is very apparent from where we left off in The Force Awakens and begin with The Last Jedi is Rey has a certain expectation as to what she may be getting from Luke and what that might entail and as a lot of people know, it is difficult when you meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect."

Rey offering Luke his lightsaber in 'The Force Awakens' [Credit: Disney]

It's My Way Or Jedi Way

This is Star Wars, and that means a lot can be read into those comments. It's clear that Luke is feeling disillusioned, having exiled himself following Kylo Ren's massacre of his new generation of Jedi. Luke may even feel the Jedi no longer serve a purpose — perhaps even blaming himself — a process that he will need to overcome in order for him to help Rey fully connect with the Force.

Rey may be expecting Luke to instantly take her under his wing, to effortlessly and openly teach her the ways of the Force, but what if Luke's own inner struggle stirs up emotion in Rey? Perhaps Rey enters training seeking a father figure, and not immediately finding what she seeks. During the training, this may make her confront her past, which, for us lucky viewers, could lift the veil on how she came to be.

One of the biggest talking points following The Force Awakens has surrounded Rey's parentage. There have been a host of theories; is she Luke Skywalker's daughter? Is there a mysterious link between her and Kylo Ren because Rey is actually a Kenobi?

Will A Flashback Reveal Rey's Parentage?

Instead of her parents making a surprise appearance in The Last Jedi, it's more likely that during her training, Rey will experience flashbacks to her childhood, finally revealing the mystery. That in itself could spark a chain of events, at the very least ramping up the emotional investment in her story, with any revelation having a ripple effect on the wider Star Wars universe.

Rey will need training to take on Kylo Ren and the First Order [Credit: Disney]

Most theories tend to agree that Rey was left on the remote planet of Jakku for her safety. One of the most compelling arguments for this is that Rey was born into royalty, and was saved by royal guards to protect her from the Galactic Empire, who had a penchant for attempting to wipe out royalty.

Although Rey is wise beyond her years, becoming any form of Jedi master won't be easy. She'll have to face her deepest fears and deepest desires, while resisting the temptation of the dark side. Rian Johnson has explained that Luke and Rey have a special bond, so it's safe to say eventually the pair will overcome their own demons, join forces challenge the First Order. But it won't be easy.

What do you expect will be revealed when exploring Rey's backstory in The Last Jedi?

