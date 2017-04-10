Disney has been making a remarkable effort to expand the #StarWars Universe as much as possible with its new slate of films that includes The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi and the Han Solo spinoff.

Being diehard fans, we've been eagerly awaiting some connective tissue, as small as it may be. However, out of those four impressive adventures, only two have been released, making the opportunity for a crossover an unlikely event... until now.

Channeling its inner Han Solo, #Disney did not let the odds stop it from creating a much more inter-connected dynamic in the galaxy far, far away with the limited material at its disposal. As it turns out, despite the over 50-year gap between their respective storylines, The Last Jedi might contain a very clever connection to Rogue One.

The website Making Star Wars put out a new report, revealing a possible new planet we'll get to see in #TheLastJedi. It's known as Crait, and the site describes it as:

"A giant salt flat with stretches of large black volcanic rocks. The black rocks look red because there is smoldering lava seeping out of them. The lava is seeping out of the giant rock formations found scattered around the salt flat valleys in between the hot rocky terrain."

Reportedly, there is a mine in this new celestial body that was used as a Rebel base and a source of funds for the Rebellion during the reign of the Empire. Currently, the mine is being used by the Resistance for the same exact purposes. Reportedly, the source of income for both generations of Rebels comes from an unspecified gem.

Of course, we need to keep in mind that this isn't officially-released information, and is therefore a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt. With that said, Making Star Wars has proven to be a reliable source for information on the franchise many times in the past, so it can be considered a reliable source.

Now, we know what the planet is all about... but if this is indeed real, how will it tie into Rogue One, you impatiently ask?

The 'Rogue One' Connection

Don't be fooled by this being a recently-released piece of lore: Crait is not a new planet, it's actually part of Star Wars canon, thanks to none other than #RogueOne. The celestial body is mentioned in Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide in page 170:

“Lieutenant Heff Tobber had been stationed as a transport pilot at the rebels’ Crait outpost prior to its abandonment.”

For those of you scratching your heads, wondering who the quote is talking about: Heff Tobber was an X-Wing pilot in Rogue One who took part in the movie's heart-pounding final Scarif battle. The character was played by first assistant director Toby Hefferman.

Toby Hefferman as Heff Tober in 'Rogue One' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

That right there, my fellow Star Wars nerds, is our first connection between Disney's new films. Admittedly, it's not as big as a Jyn Erso name-drop or a K2-SO model being visible in the distance. But that doesn't take the cool factor away of it being one of the first pieces of connection between the films comprising this new era of Star Wars adventures.

One of the most difficult tasks the Star Wars franchise has, ironically enough, is maintaining a structured continuity. Movies like Rogue One and the prequel trilogy prove the saga doesn't have a linear structure. In the hands of someone less prepared to handle that baggage, crossovers - as small as they may be - could run the risk of becoming scarce occurrences.

Fortunately, the saga is in the hands of incredibly talented and capable directors who love the universe and are willing to make it as cohesive as humanly possible.

Of course, like I said before, this connection - while highly likely - is still not a sure thing. So to be certain about it, we'll have to wait until #StarWarsTheLastJedi flies into the big screen on December 15, 2017.

What did you think of the connective tissue between Rogue One and The Last Jedi? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Making Star Wars, Comicbook.com]