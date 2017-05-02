Warning: This article could contain major The Last Jedi spoilers. If you don't want to be spoiled, turn around right now.

#TheForceAwakens left us with a whole new batch of enigmatic characters. Aside from Rey and her brain-twisting backstory, two people in particular who left us with the most burning questions were Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke. Who exactly are they and what their future is in the Star Wars universe have been two of the most popular questions swirling around.

Fortunately for all of us detail-craving fans who don't think they'll be able to hold on until #TheLastJedi gets here to discover all the secrets that it holds, we have something to hold us over. A Reddit user by the name of dvbjb has given us an entire new batch of juicy rumors from the sequel.

But these don't focus on Rey's origin or Luke's downtime backstory. They focus on our new pair of villains, and their interaction with one of the most beloved original trilogy characters: #PrincessLeia.

Now, I must warn any brave adventurers once again, while these scene descriptions are rumors (and actually, completely unfounded), they could turn out to be accurate. So this is your last chance before potentially ruining The Last Jedi for yourself. If you're okay with that, let's move on...

General Leia Confronts Supreme Leader Snoke

The first part of the rumor was deleted, but Nerdist kept track of the details. According to the description, during a raid led by Captain Phasma on a Resistance base, #GeneralOrgana is captured and taken into the Star Destroyer in which Snoke resides. That's when our princess turned General comes face to face with the ancient tyrant. As the Reddit user detailed:

“Phasma presents her to Snoke. Snoke and Leia trade barbs and Snoke is angry by the mention of Luke returning by the end of the conversation. He has Leia thrown in a holding cell. He brings up Hux on a hologram and tells him to inform Kylo Ren they have his mother."

While it's not a Force-confrontation between the two characters, it would still be great to see them verbally square off. A mother confronting the man who destroyed her son could make for a very interesting, in-depth psychological dynamic. These scene would lead us to...

Princess Leia Facing Off Against Kylo Ren

This is where things turn to a mother-and-son duo. The interesting thing about this is the fact that their face-off is broken up into three different scenes, all with their varying levels of mystery and tension:

Confrontation #1:

The very first sequence of them together will most likely be a very emotional encounter, simply because Kylo doesn't want to be cruel to his mother:

"Kylo Ren marches down a hallway [...] A cell door opens and he finds himself face to face with his mother. His helmet is on. He starts off by addressing her as 'General'. Leia is saddened by this. She calls him Ben and he tells her not to. He begs her to tell him where Luke is. She won't. He tries to extract it from her mind as tears roll down her face. He can't do it. He leaves the cell and tells Hux this one will take time."

Confrontation #2:

After that, Kylo tries his luck at extracting the information once again. This time though, Leia is much tougher, and determined on knowing one thing: What happened to #HanSolo. Due to Leia's resistance to her son's Force powers, Snoke instructs the young Sith lord to do the one thing that might break her: Appeal to her emotional side:

"[Leia's cel] again opens. Leia is less saddened this time and more resolved. She wants to talk about Han. Kylo has none of it. He again tries to extract the map from Leia but can not. He enters Snoke's chambers and asks for guidance. Snoke places a hand on Kylo Ren's shoulder and tells him Leia can resist his power because she's not seeing her son. Her son would break her. Kylo Ren will not."

Confrontation #3:

Giving us the ultimate example of third's time the charm, Kylo marches to his mother once again. But this time, the outcome of their confrontation is quite different, as Leia finally breaks:

"Kylo Ren enters the chamber again. Leia lashes out at him verbally. She demeans him, calls him a coward, and tells him her son died a long time ago. Kylo tries but fails to extract the map from his mother yet again. She once again calls him a coward for having to hide behind a mask to speak with her. He leaves the room. He removes his mask and destroys it...

"Hux is present and tells Kylo he can hand over interrogation to someone else. Kylo re-enters the chamber. Leia is in awe but heartbroken to see her son again. Kylo coldly extracts the map from her."

Keep in mind, these scenes sound very cool, but they are still just rumors. Reddit rumors at that, so we need to take them with a considerably small grain of salt. Yes, there have been instances of details about #StarWars films leaking on the Internet, but we always have to remain skeptical.

With that said, would it be great to see them materialize? Absolutely. Seeing Leia finally confront her son, and Snoke in the way' it's detailed in her would make for some compelling character dynamic, and would show us once again just how much of a badass General Leia is. But as things work with any unconfirmed details on films, we'll have to be patient to know more.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

