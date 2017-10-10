After months of anticipation, Lucasfilm has finally dropped the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After what I thought was a disappointing teaser trailer, it was nice to see the marketing team go all out and give the fans a kick-ass trailer. In fact, there was so much to see that it was a bit difficult to unfold everything after just one viewing.

Given that, let's take a look at every Easter egg and reference hidden within this trailer.

The AT-M6s In Action

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In the beginning of the trailer, we see a menacing line of what appears to be the classic AT-AT walkers that have been heavily featured in the #StarWars universe—except they've gotten an upgrade. The AT-M6 walkers make those clunky AT-AT walkers from Hoth look completely inferior. The AT-M6 walkers were teased by Lucasfilm in September, along with the Dreadnought warship.

The AT-M6 (All-Terrain MegaCaliber Six) walker is built by the First Order and named for the laser cannon on its back, with a simian-like gait that stabilizes the cannon. In the background, you can also see Kylo Ren's command shuttle that was featured in #TheForceAwakens. Clearly, the Battle of Crait is going to be one heck of an action sequence.

Luke's Mechanical Hand

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Following up on the cliffhanger featured at the end of The Force Awakens, we see Rey handing Luke Skywalker the lightsaber that belonged to him and, before that, to his father, Anakin Skywalker. When Luke reaches out to take it, a mechanical hand is revealed. This is a nod to one of the most impactful moments in the Star Wars saga.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader cuts off Luke Skywalker's hand during their epic lightsaber battle. Luke's hand falls down to the bottom of Cloud City, along with his blue lightsaber. Luke received a bionic hand at the end of the film and now, Luke is finally being reunited with his original lightsaber. Just a really neat moment of everything coming full circle.

A Broken Jedi Symbol

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

During the part of the trailer featuring Rey and Luke's training on Ahch-To, we see Rey walking toward a structure covered by fog and shadows. When you look closer, however, it appears to be a burned and broken Jedi symbol. While this may be a stretch, it could still be a visual symbol of the Jedi, all of whom are now dead.

Jedi symbol [Credit: Lucasfilm]

The end of the Jedi order is a theme that has been hinted at since the release of the teaser trailer, so it looks like Rian Johnson included this to allude to the Jedis' demise.

More Darth Vader Parallels

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In the trailer, we see an epic shot of metal doors opening to reveal Kylo Ren with his ominous helmet on looking like he means business. This shot certainly gives off a Darth Vader vibe, which makes sense considering Kylo Ren is trying to finish what his grandfather started.

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Specifically, this shot is very reminiscent to The Empire Strikes Back where Darth Vader was sitting in his meditation chamber. In this scene, Vader was interrupted by General Veers and informed him that Admiral Ozzel had emerged from lightspeed too close to Hoth, alerting the Echo base. This Kylo Ren shot is a nod to every ominous Darth Vader entrance scene in general.

Kylo Ren's Scars

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the final action sequence featured Kylo Ren pitted against Rey and Finn in an epic lightsaber duel in a snowy forest located on Starkiller Base. By the end of the duel, Kylo Ren was left badly injured, with a terrible gash running down his face thanks to Rey and her lightsaber.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In The Last Jedi, we see that Kylo Ren's scar has been slightly moved; director Rian Johnson thought it looked too goofy going down his nose. As for the much larger scar on his right cheek, we see some sort of black adhesive protecting the scar from being exposed, or perhaps it's even a material that is now permanently meshed with his skin. This is a good example of a director showing attention to detail and it is what makes these Star Wars movies so amazing.

New Creatures Continue To Pop Up

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Most fans have wanted to rave about the brief moment with a Porg thrown into the trailer. However, the real takeaway from this new footage in terms of new creatures is the one that we see above. This new creature looks like an ice fox of some sort and appears to reside on the ice planet of Crait. The design of these ice foxes are really neat and this makes fans really excited to see what other critters will pop up in The Last Jedi.

Ahch-To Has A Lot More To It Than Just Porgs And Carekeepers...

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Speaking of creatures, we were all wondering whether or not there were more creatures residing on Ahch-To besides Porgs and the Carekeepers. While we were theorizing in terms of land creatures, we didn't pay attention to the fact that there might be some monsters dwelling below the water.

In the screenshot above, you can see a giant skull of what appears to be a deadly sea creature with massive teeth and a gigantic snout. Again, I particularly enjoy how Johnson is expanding the mythology of the Star Wars universe just by throwing in these tiny details.

BONUS: Darth Vader Easter Egg In Poster

While this last Easter egg wasn't in the trailer, it is hidden within the breathtaking new trailer that was released along with the new footage. As you can see in the tweet above, cartoonist Adam Koford took to Twitter after finding a subtle but neat reference in the new poster: "Squint and you can see Darth Vader!"

While this might not be intentional, it certainly fits the dark and menacing tone of the poster. This alludes to the fact that The Last Jedi might be the darkest Star Wars installment we have ever seen.

Which Easter eggs did YOU guys catch? Discuss below!