Arrow Season 5 was one of the best of the show so far, and restored Arrow to its former status of one of the best superhero shows on television. After the Arrow Season 5 finale cliffhanger, fans are eager to see what the future is for Oliver and company in Season 6.

On the heels of Arrow Season 5, the cast traveled to the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, where they participated in panels and mingled with their fans. During one of the panels, Oliver Queen himself, #StephenAmell, was asked what he would like to see in an Arrow movie. Amell’s answer was great — but his co-star quickly Emily Bett Rickards added what she would like to see in the film, and the crowd totally lost their minds.

Stephen Amell's Arrow Film... Starring Batman

During his spotlight panel at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Stephen Amell was asked a question about which characters he would want Oliver to team up with or go against in an Arrow movie, his response encompassed everything that fans would like to see in such a project:

“If we were going to do a feature-length film, what I would like to do is I would actually use every single important character from the history of the show that people thought were really important, I’d like to put them all in a situation where they’d all have to work together. And I would like to put the entirety of the amount of money that we put into an entire season into, like, 98-minutes of screen time and see what happens.”

After Amell finished answering the question, his co-star Emily Bett Rickards — who crashed his panel — told fans what she would want to see in an Arrow movie:

“And Batman."

Amell took a beat after Rickards mentioned Batman, and responded with his first choice to play the Caped Crusader:

"Played by Robbie Amell."

Although Amell's answer was all in good fun, his response sounded like he’s thought about an Arrow movie before. His answer sounded like more of a pitch than a response to a random fan question, which begs the question: could an Arrow film actually happen?

Could An Arrow Film Featuring Batman Actually Happen?

If Warner Bros. decided to produce an Arrow film, they would probably do it in lieu of a full season. Warner Bros. could take the money allotted for an entire season of Arrow, and put it towards a 90-minute theatrical event. In theory, it’s a great idea, and it would be a great way to wrap up the Green Arrow story rather than drag it out over 23 episodes.

An Arrow film is not completely outside the realm of possibility, but we don’t know how much longer Arrow is going to be on the air. While Arrow is still airing on The CW, it’s highly unlikely that they film a movie on top of their already packed filming schedule.

#Batman is a sore subject for fans of the Arrowverse, as even though they have teased him a lot, it’s still very unlikely that we will ever see Batman in the #Arrowverse. It’s gotten to the point that every time they reference Batman on Supergirl, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, or The Flash, it feels like The CW is taunting fans with something that will never materialize.

The truth is that we don’t know what Warner Bros. and The CW has planned for the Arrowverse. At one point, the idea of Superman appearing in the Arrowverse sounded crazy, but he played key parts in the Supergirl premiere and finale. If they did an Arrow film, Batman appearing wouldn't completely out of the question, but it's likely they would just want to focus on the already established characters.

We don’t know if Arrow will follow in the footsteps of great TV shows that ended with a film, but for now, we can look forward to Arrow Season 6. Arrow is on hiatus until October, but you can catch Arrow Season 5 in its entirety, when it hits Netflix on June 1, 2017.

