With the first part of the remake of Stephen King's #It coming out in September, there are all sorts of emotions swirling.

Real clowns are pissed. #StephenKing doesn't care that they're pissed.

The clowns are pissed at me. Sorry, most are great. BUT...kids have always been scared of clowns. Don't kill the messengers for the message. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 10, 2017

Fans of the 1988 novel and the 1990 miniseries adaptation are thrilled, however. And Redditors are, once again, giddy that they've found yet another Twitter-breaking thing to talk about.

The Creepy '27 Years' Coincidence

Redditor kushmasterdank came across this interesting little tidbit concerning the original miniseries, and the upcoming remake:

Credit: kushmasterdank Reddit

That's right, folks. Not only does the monster return to Derry every 27 years to terrorize the town and eat its children, but, in what could either be the biggest coincidence in movie history, or one of the most genius moves ever, there are also 27 years between the movies!

As usual, Twitter lit up with reactions:

In @StephenKing's #IT, Pennywise the Clown resurfaces every 27 years. It's been 27 years since the mini-series.

Well played. pic.twitter.com/wo0Cjt91UZ — Michael Muncer (@MMuncer) April 12, 2017

It(Pennywise) sleeps for 27-30 years and awakens to feed on fears.

Original: 1990

Remake :2017



I am so screwed. — Alistein Black (@Rjibarra_) April 4, 2017

Pennywise wakes up every 27 years... the original Stephen King's IT movie came out 27 years ago in 1990. pic.twitter.com/WyYJnvOiWf — Jonathan (@Capace17) March 29, 2017

Seriously, what is it with the number 27 and creepy coincidences, anyway?

