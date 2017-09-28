If you thought that the spat between actors Steven Seagal and Liam Neeson was safely locked away in 2014, stand corrected. During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Northern Irish star brought it all back into view and gave his take on things, once and for all.

Recalling being asked by a journalist what he thought about Seagal's comments about his fighting technique, Neeson said:

"I was particularly annoyed. [...] I was promoting one of the Taken movies and this journalist suddenly said, 'Hey, what do you think of Steven Seagal saying that you don't know how to punch?' I was like, 'What?!'"

As a kid, Neeson trained as a boxer so it's safe to say he definitely knows how to throw a punch. And coincidentally, Seagal has since apparently moved to Russia so there's no gathering his take on the matter years on.

Here's the interview clip:

This interview, shedding light on Neeson's action prowess, could not come at a better time. After reportedly announcing his departure from Hollywood, it looks like Liam is back at it. Clarifying his comments to Variety, he's just set the record straight:

"It's not true. I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

(Source: Variety)