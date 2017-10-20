It's unfortunate that there have not been a lot of iconic female superheroes of color in comic books until recently, but in 1975, Marvel Comics took an important step in the right direction. In Giant Size X-Men #1 Ororo Monroe, better known as Storm, made her comic book debut – showcasing a strong African woman who was worshipped as a goddess. She would later become a leader of one of the premier comic book superhero teams, an Avenger, and one of the most iconic characters in al of comic books. However, despite her fame, Storm has only had one solo mini series to date – but this shocking statistic is about to change for the better!

This news filled the comic book world with joy! This is only the second ongoing series – while the first was written by Greg Pak – and it's long overdue. What filled me with euphoria wasn't just that Storm was getting a solo series, but also that the Marvel are putting together a stellar creative team behind the project.

Jen Bartel called this a "Warm Up" on her Twitter feed. (Credit: Jen Bartel)

CBR.com reported that Storm will be getting her own solo written by the amazing writer of Black Panther and Between the World, Ta-Nehisi Coates, while the art will be completed by Jem artist, Jen Bartel. Notably, this means that Storm will be written by a man of color and drawn by a female artist – giving a perspective of the character that should make the series a hit!

One major criticism of the comic books industry is the way in which women are often drawn. Frank Cho received a backlash for his cover art and his "Outrage!" parody of heroes, and Milo Manara’s Spider-Woman variant caused controversy thanks to the character's questionable appearance and positioning. In stark contrast to this, Jen Bartel is going to make Storm shine in a ways we rarely see. Aesthetically, her attention to detail use of color is going to make Storm pop, especially when she calls down the elements to smite her enemies.

A perfect example of Ta-Nehisi Coates writing. Credit: Marvel Comics

As a writer, Ta-Nehisi Coates took what was already a great character in T'Challa and did something new, making the character remain strong and wise while also showing his vulnerability. Coates made T'Challa come to terms with his faults and ushered in a new age in Wakanda – an age of the people. Because of this, T'Challa became a better warrior and, more importantly, a better character. So needless to say, Coates will surely take Storm to new heights.

This will be the first time a female character of color will get such a giant platform in comic books, and there's a desperate need for these characters in the industry. We'll get to see Storm team up with great characters like T'Challa, Luke Cage, Miles Morales, Wolverine, and Old Man Logan – and may even see her go up against cosmic villains like Thanos, powerhouses like Juggernaut, and godlike characters like the Collector.

Credit: Marvel Comics

2017 could be the year the upcoming Storm series becomes one of the best ongoing comic book runs of the year. Considering the kind of character she is and the great creative team behind her, I have no doubt this series will be a huge success.

What are your thoughts on Storm's solo run? Let me know in the comments below.