Halloween can't come soon enough to see our favorite kids from Hawkins, Indiana tackle their next adventure (and monster). To whet fans' excitement further for the show, #Netflix hosted a #StrangerThings panel in Los Angeles on June 6, as part of their FYSEE series of events. Executive Producer Shawn Levy, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Noah Schnapp (Will) joined Glenn Whipp of The Los Angeles Times to reminisce about their successful first season and what's in store for Season 2.

The cast and producers shared stories about making the show, what the casting process was like, and how everyone adjusted to their unexpected celebrity. The Duffer Brothers credit the show's success on word of mouth, as there was no heavy promotion for the show by Netflix prior to its release. Matt Duffer said:

"I think people forget that. People seem to think we had a ton of advertising compared to other shows. We were all freaked out. Netflix warns you. They're like, 'We are not gonna advertise this. Not like a big movie. So don't freak out. It doesn't mean we don't care about your show. We don't love your show. But don't expect anything.'"

With the show's runaway success, the kids went from unknown actors to faces fans immediately recognize. For actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the mysterious Eleven, she remembers her Instagram follower numbers quickly going up following the show's release.

Actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, felt the show truly made it when he saw Buzzfeed publish a Stranger Things quiz on their website.

"Buzzfeed published an article like Day 3 into the release, 'What Stranger Things Character Are You?' quiz. I was like, 'I've arrived.' I took the test and I got the monster. And my second team stand-in in the show, wonderful man, Rob, got Hopper. And I was really upset."

Luckily, Harbour shouldn't feel too bad not being a Hopper. His fellow cast mates Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp admitted to taking the quiz too and also getting the monster.

Looking ahead to Season 2, the Duffer Brothers said they are aware that fans are looking forward to the new season and acknowledged the pressure they felt to make an equally successful follow-up to their first season. Ross Duffer said:

"I think everyone was a little, for better or for worse, we were harder on ourselves. I think people were harder on themselves. The hope is that you can raise the bar and you can do it better. At least that's what we try to do, but it's a lot of work."

Not only is the pressure on to make a fantastic new season of Stranger Things, the cast and crew also had the new issue of dealing with potential leaks of their new season. Executive Producer Shawn Levy had this to say:

"We literally consulted with the Game of Thrones producers to learn about their security protocols. Because suddenly if we threw out our scripts at the end of the day, someone might go dumpster diving and leak a spoiler on the Internet."

While most shows these days have to keep plot details under lock and key until the day of its release, the cast and crew are confident there's a lot to be excited about for the new season. They confirmed Eleven will be back and her character will have an important journey this season. Harbour also added that his character Hopper will be going through a lot of complicated situations this year.

"You kinda completed this character and so I was scared going in. I was like, where do we go from here? I was really pleased upon reading the first script. I really do feel like that the arcs are very different and as sophisticated as they were last year and as subtle. We are really taking those risks that I have said in interviews might piss some people off."

Looks like we'll have to wait until Halloween to find out where Season 2 of Stranger Things will take these characters next. Watch the full video of the panel down below.

Stranger Things releases on Netflix October 31, 2017.

