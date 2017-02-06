Holy Barb! It's here! Super Bowl LI hit us with some truly breath-taking trailers, but none was more hyped than our first real look at Stranger Things Season 2. Featuring the return of Eleven, vintage throwbacks to Ghostbusters and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and one hell of a terrifying monster, we can safely say we all forgot about football for around 0.37 seconds.

Not only were fans of the #Netflix series pumped about the trailer, but the cast were just as psyched. Noah Schnapp, who has returned from the Upside Down to play Will Byers, shared this adorable Instagram video of himself, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike) losing their minds over the trailer.

Ahhh! If that doesn't get you even more pumped, David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Hopper, also shared his reaction to the trailer — alongside the calm and collected Duffer Brothers.

From what we can tell so far, it looks like the Upside Down is coming to Hawkins, bringing with it new mysteries, new characters and terrifying new monsters. Premiering Halloween 2017, we have an even longer wait than we originally thought, but by the look of that trailer, it's gonna be totally worth it.